When Alabama safety Malachi Moore brought roses and hope to 11-year-old girl in hospice, traveling from Tuscaloosa to Trussville

Alabama safety Malachi Moore made a 75-mile journey along the I-59 N, traveling from Tuscaloosa to Trussville to see 11-year-old Henrietta Murray in hospice care on May 5. The young player wholeheartedly brought a bouquet of roses for his friend, who sadly died on May 15 due to terminal illness.

Malachi first noticed Henrietta two years ago during a visit to his mother Penny's kindergarten class at Paine Elementary in Trussville. Henrietta, diagnosed with Bilateral Optic Atrophy at age three, was legally blind, seeing only two feet through her peripheral vision. She used Braille to read and write.

It was a heartwarming gesture by Moore, who hugged Henrietta Murray tightly, showing his love and support for the special child. Malachi, who committed to the Crimson Tide since August 2018, had formed a special bond with Henrietta. This shows that it’s not always about fame and money for college football stars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: Who is Malachi Moore's girlfriend, Ana Gomez?

When Malachi Moore took Henrietta Murray to an Alabama game

In the fall of 2018, Malachi Moore, a busy high school senior and future Alabama star, made time for Henrietta Murray in his schedule. Hectic workout routines, high school football games and visits to Tuscaloosa, Malachi found time to mentor and encourage his blind friend.

Attending a Crimson Tide game would have been a dream come true for Henrietta, who had not attended a football game yet. However, Malachi had different plans with his privilege of bringing two guests to the game. He invited Henrietta and her mother, Maria, to the Alabama-Mississippi State game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Malachi was by Henrietta’s side on game day, making the experience unforgettable for her. While unable to see and experience the game with her eyes, she absorbed the vibe through other senses, a feeling she would cherish forever thanks to Malachi's kindness and thoughtfulness.

Also read: PHOTOS: $547,000 NIL-valued Malachi Moore goes down memory lane as Alabama DB shares adorable snaps with GF Ana Gomez