PHOTOS: $547,000 NIL-valued Malachi Moore goes down memory lane as Alabama DB shares adorable snaps with GF Ana Gomez

Alabama DB Malachi Moore, who is enjoying the offseason, posted a collage of several photos with his girlfriend Ana Gomez on Valentine's Day (Wednesday, February 14). Enjoying the offseason, Moore captioned his post:

"Happy Valentine Day to my forever Valentine❤️ I love you 4L 💕"

Moore is enjoying life in Tuscaloosa. Although, he didn't get as much regular playing time as he would have hoped for under the legendary Nick Saban, he was an important cog in the coach's machinery as far as the 2023 college football season was concerned.

Malachi Moore and Ana Gomez's date night

Love is in the air for the $547,000 NIL-valued Moore and Ana Gomez as the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back and his girlfriend enjoyed a special date night recently.

Ana Gomez documented the romantic moments on Instagram captured through a series of delightful snapshots. Moore looked dapper as always in a sleek black suit with eye-catching blue sneakers, while Gomez stole the spotlight in a mesmerizing white dress paired with elegant black heels.

In one of the photos, the couple was snapped while climbing the stairs. This gave a cinematic shot as Moore walked upward holding her hand while Gomez gave quite the pose looking backward. She captioned her IG post:

“❤️🔥”

Not stopping at just that, the stairs were the mainstay of the rest of Gomez’s uploaded photos. Have a look:

In the world of college football, where on-field action often dominates headlines, Moore and Gomez's romantic rendezvous offered fans a refreshing and heartwarming insight into the lives of athletes.

Can the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the ground running as the 2024 college football season starts or will they take some time to transition under new head coach Kalen DeBoer? Let us know in the comments below.