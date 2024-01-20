5 most adorable moments shared by Alabama DB Malachi Moore and GF Ana Gomez ft. Gameday

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore has established himself as a versatile asset for the Crimson Tide. Also doubling as a strong safety, he has emerged as a leader of the secondary. The DB will return to Tuscaloosa for another season despite legendary coach Nick Saban's retirement.

The Alabama native has a strong support system behind him in his girlfriend Ana Gomez. The couple has been dating for a while and have shared quite a few adorable moments together as a couple. Here's a look at a few of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Five adorable moments by Alabama star Malachi Moore and girlfriend Ana Gomez

#1 Back to being a Tiger

Malachi Moore led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a convincing win against SEC West rivals, the LSU Tigers. After the win, Moore's girlfriend Ana Gomez shared a carousel of adorable snaps on Instagram, and she said that the DB was back to being a Tiger.

Moore struggled against the Tigers in the 2022 season as LSU handed Nick Saban's boys a surprising loss. But a year later, he amended his mistakes and starred in the heart of defense to stop eventual Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

#2 Moore love for Ana Gomez

It isn't just Gomez who has expressed her love for her boyfriend. The Alabama star shared snippets from their Valentine's Day date in early 2023 and affirmed his love for her.

In the pictures, Gomez can be seen posing with Moore along with a bouquet of flowers he gifted her.

“Me and mine,” the DB wrote in the caption.

Also read: Alabama safety Malachi Moore's mom drops emotional reaction to $70 million worth Nick Saban's unexpected retirement decision: "Thank you coach"

#3 A loveful exchange on social media

Anna Gomez shared some cute pictures from another of the couple's outings. In the pictures, she wore a black top with stylish trousers. Malachi Moore wore a check blue trouser with a matching blazer. Both looked adorable.

As Gomez shared the snaps, the DB sent a message to his lady through a comment, the three universal magic love words.

#4 The favorite player

At the start of the 2022 season, Moore got the biggest shoutout from his girlfriend. Gomez took to Instagram to share a picture with the defensive back after his first appearance of the season for the Crimson Tide against Utah State. She called him her favorite player.

Screenshot from Moore's Instagram

Moore made a cameo appearance as the Alabama defense shut the Aggies to win 55-0.

#5 The 4th of July fireworks

Any national holiday is best enjoyed with loved ones, and that's what Moore did. The Alabama star enjoyed the fireworks with girlfriend Ana Gomez.

The defensive back shared a snippet of it with the fans, posing with Gomez as the fireworks went off in the background. It was another adorable and memorable moment in the couple's time together.

Screenshot from Moore's Instagram

Also read: What is Malachi Moore’s Net Worth in 2023?