Nick Saban dropped a bombshell on the college football world on Wednesday, announcing his retirement. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach stepped down from the job a day after the 2023 season concluded. And since the news broke, numerous tributes have been pouring in for the 72-year-old from all corners.

One of those tributes came from Alabama safety Malachi Moore's mother via social media. Penny Moore took to Instagram to share an emotional montage of photos of herself with Coach Saban in response to the unexpected decision. Through her Instagram story, she showed her gratitude to the college football legend.

Here is the message shared by Alabama Crimson Tide safety Malachi Moore about Nick Saban's retirement decision.

“Thank you, Coach! PMoe+ GOAT,” Penny wrote in her Instagram story with several emojis.

Screenshot from Instagram

Nick Saban boasts a net worth of $70 million, according to Clutchpoints.

Moore played under Coach Saban from 2020 to the recently concluded 2023 season. He established himself at the heart of the famed Alabama defense, totaling 143 tackles in his college career.

Out of this number, 87 tackles came as solo ones, and 56 came as assisted tackles. Moore had 1.5 sacks in his career and intercepted five quarterback passes.

While Coach Saban will not be present for the 2024 season, Moore will return for one more season before making the jump to the NFL. And it remains to be seen who will lead the team after the Coach Saban era concludes in Tuscaloosa.

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, wrote a heartfelt note for Nick Saban

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, penned a heartfelt note after hearing the news of Nick Saban's retirement. She called him "an awesome human being" and thanked the 72-year-old and his wife, Terry Saban.

Screenshot from Instagram

Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared a picture of herself wiping her tears in the ‘bittersweet moment.'

Kristen Saban's Instagram story

She also shared numerous facts about her dad’s coaching career that made him one of the best, if not the best, college football coaches of all time.

