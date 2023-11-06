Nick Saban finally discloses the message he gave Alabama players during halftime to pull off a spectacular win against LSU in Week 10

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide was able to blowout the LSU Tigers on Saturday, but it looked like the Southeastern Conference game would be going down to the wire.

In the first half, Jayden Daniels and the Tigers' offense had their way with Alabama's defense. They scored 21 points in the half as the game was tied.

However, the Crimson Tide's defense played much better in the second half and only allowed seven points. It was a complete flip, and coach Nick Saban revealed after the game the message he told his defense.

"The message was, we told them at halftime, we’ve gotta be a little more aggressive," Saban said. "We’re going to have to play man-to-man. We’re going to have to push the pocket. And we did a pretty good job of that.

"Of course, Dallas getting the tipped ball and the interception was huge in the game. And that’s how you gotta play. The last four times they got the ball, we got stops on defense, which was huge. The score was 28-28. The offense did a great job controlling it, so they didn’t get it back very much."

Right after halftime, Daniels and LSU went on a 75-yard drive to score their lone points in the second half. After that, the Crimson Tide allowed just 70 yards off offense, and Nick Saban was impressed by how his defense flipped the script.

"Well, I think when you’re playing a game like this, you’ve got to encourage the defense to just keep playing," Saban said. "And I think the thing that got us when (Daniels) ran for 167 yards, and most of those were on pass plays.

"It wasn’t like they were designed quarterback runs. We had spies on him — spy couldn’t get him to the ground. We rushed four guys. So the best success we had was actually rushing five. It kept him in the pocket, pressed him up a little bit.”

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went 15 of 24 for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in arguably his worst start of the season.

Nick Saban and Alabama still have a shot at the College Football Playoff

With the 42-28 win over the No. 18 LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nick Saban and No. 8 Alabama improved to 8-1 on the season.

The Crimson Tide will likely play in the SEC Championship game, and should Alabama win, Saban and his team would be back off to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama will host Kentucky and Chattanooga in the next two weeks before ending its season on the road against Auburn.

