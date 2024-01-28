Alabama DB Malachi Moore’s GF Ana Gomez shares adorable night routine during CFB offseason

Malachi Moore has been one of the most versatile assets for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He has the ability to play as a box defender while being great at covering slot receivers as well. But there is one ability that not many people know about him and was revealed by his girlfriend Ana Gomez.

Gomez took to Instagram to share the couple's adorable night time routine for the offseason. In the snap, the couple can be seen engaged in a fierce UNO battle, and by the looks of it, she seems to be a better player than her athlete boyfriend .

Check out the snap shared by the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore’s girlfriend Ana Gomez:

“Night routine,” Gomez wrote in her Instagram story.

Snap shared by Ana Gomez on Instagram

Moore and Gomez have been dating for a while and keep the fans updated about their personal lives. Recently, the couple went out to have some fun dressed in a blue suit for the DB and an all black fit with a crop top and jeans for his lady love.

Gomez also was a constant presence in the Alabama football games cheering for her boyfriend and his team. Now, in the offseason, they are making memories with each other before football limits their time together again.

The offseason is also a time of great turnover in Tuscaloosa with the change of head coach. Nick Saban announced his decision to step down from the helm of the program earlier this month, prompting many players to enter the transfer portal. Let's is a look at Moore’s plans for the future.

Is Malachi Moore returning to play for Alabama in 2024?

Malachi Moore will be returning to play another season for the Crimson Tide in 2024, despite the tectonic shift in the program. He will be a part of the Kalen DeBoer defense and try to carry on the legacy left behind by Saban.

Moore had a great 2023 season for the Crimson Tide, featuring in all but one game for the team. He raked in a total of 51 tackles in 13 appearances, 30 of which came as solo. He also defended four quarterback passes and intercepted one in the 2023 season.

Alabama reached the college football playoffs semi final on the back of such performances, eventually losing out to national champions, the Michigan Wolverines, in the Rose Bowl.

So, Moore will be back to help the team with the transition despite being eligible to declare for the NFL draft. Will he be able to lift one last piece of silverware before taking that step up?

