Alabama DB Malachi Moore, with an NIL value of $531,000, is enjoying the offseason with his loved ones.

The 22-year-old was a crucial part of the 2023 roster under former coach Nick Saban. While a few players have left after new coach Kalen DeBoer's arrival, Moore has decided to spend his final year of eligibility in Tuscaloosa.

As DeBoer prepares for his debut campaign in 2024, Moore is making memories with his girlfriend Ana Gomez. In a recent Instagram story, Moore dressed in a blue suit while his girlfriend rocked an all-black fit with a crop top and jeans.

"My best friend", Malachi Moore wrote in the story.

Moore and Ana Gomez have been dating for a while. He recently showed his love and affection for his girlfriend on National Couple Day, with the DB sharing a snap of them adorably twinning with each other. Meanwhile, Ana has been an incredible pillar of support for Moore during his college career, supporting him during his games.

Despite Ana Gomez being an LSU alumnus, she has not been shy to show her support for the Alabama Crimson Tide. In fact, she was also seen in several games of the Crimson Tide during the 2023 season, wearing a jersey with her boyfriend's name.

Malachi Moore's GF attends Auburn vs Alabama basketball game

Even during the offseason, Ana Gomez is accompanying Moore to support the Crimson Tide basketball team.

She recently was in attendance for the Auburn vs Alabama game. During halftime, the annual Irown Bowl Foy-ODK sportsmanship trophy presentation was held, which was captured by Ana on her Instagram story.

It's going to be a different year for Moore after Saban's retirement. As he gears up to play under Kalen DeBoer, fans can expect to see more of Ana Gomez on the sidelines cheering on her boyfriend during the 2024 season.

