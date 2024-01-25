Alabama safety Malachi Moore’s GF Ana Gomez marks her presence during Auburn-Alabama showdown

Alabama safety Malachi Moore's girlfriend, Ana Gomez, stole the spotlight during the intense Auburn-Alabama showdown.

In a surprising upset, unranked Alabama secured its first-ranked win of the season by defeating the No. 8 Tigers with a score of 79-75. The stakes were high as both teams sought to prove their mettle against strong opponents.

During the halftime intermission, the annual Iron Bowl Foy-ODK sportsmanship trophy presentation added to the excitement. Football players Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore received a warm ovation from the crowd.

Notably, Moore's girlfriend, Ana Gomez, was also in attendance, capturing the moment and sharing it on her Instagram story with a snapshot of the Coleman Coliseum. Have a look:

The game had some remarkable performances, with Mark Sears and Rylan Griffen leading Alabama to a crucial victory. Despite a stellar showing by Tigers star Johni Broome, Alabama's Grant Nelson's impressive second-half contribution secured the thrilling win.

UA will aim to leverage this momentum for a successful regular-season campaign.

Malachi Moore and Ana Gomez celebrate National Couple Day

Alabama defensive back and his girlfriend Ana Gomez celebrated National Couple Day in style, sharing a sweet moment on social media.

Moore, with a $437,000 NIL valuation, sported a stylish white coat paired with silver jewelry, while Ana Gomez complemented the look with an off-shoulder boat-neck top, striking a pose with a victory sign. Have a look:

The day became a platform for athletes to express their love and companionship as former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey also joined the celebration, sharing a photo with his girlfriend, Sydney Horne.

