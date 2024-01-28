Jalen Milroe has spent time honing his skills under former coach Nick Saban. Last season, despite a hiccup in week 2 against Texas, Saban put his faith in the young QB. Milroe did not disappoint, putting up an impressive performance in his debut campaign as the starting QB.

With Saban retired, Milroe will play his fourth season under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Despite Alabama's coaching change after 17 years, Milroe is excited to play the 2024 season under DeBoer.

During his recent Youth Football Camp, the QB talked about how DeBoer has been radiating positivity since arriving in Tuscaloosa, creating a bond with the players and their excitement to have him as the new coach of the Crimson Tide.

"He's very personable, and he's bringing good energy to the locker room. So we're all excited to have him here," said Milroe.

DeBoer had a successful two-year stint with the Washington Huskies. He led them to a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the national championship finals, losing to the Michigan Wolverines.

Moreover, he also helped former Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. become a Heisman finalist in 2023. Now, he has the chance to help transform Jalen Milroe as well to a dual-threat quarterback in his final year of college football.

Jalen Milroe organizes Youth Football Camp

As the offseason continues, Jalen Milroe decided to use the time to give back to the community. He held a Youth Football Camp on Saturday at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa for kids aged 6-18.

In a video shared on YouTube, Milroe ran passing drills them. Having attended Michael Vick's youth football camps growing up, Milroe was ecstatic to do the same after building a reputation for himself.

Meanwhile, DeBoer helped take the Washington offense to new heights and hs a chance to do the same with Alabama. Can he continue Nick Saban's legacy at the program?

