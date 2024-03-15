The 14th-ranked Alabama softball team was on its A-game on social media after defeating No. 16 Florida State 4-1 on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide made Florida State see red after handing them the loss. As Alabama gets ready to resume SEC play, its social media team wasn't done dominating FSU.

Alabama's X account used the Seminoles' College Football Playoff snub to mock the program after the game. Along with a smirking emoji, the post read:

"Can't blame the committee tonight."

The Seminoles' football team went undefeated in the regular season and won the Atlantic Coast Conference last season. But the College Football Playoff committee left Florida State out of the four-team tournament.

Instead, the one-loss Crimson Tide and the one-loss Texas Longhorns leaped the Seminoles after the Crimson Tide beat the then-No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game and Texas topped then-No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game. In the CFP rankings, FSU went from No. 4 to 5 as Alabama leapfrogged from No. 8 to No. 3 and Texas went from No. 7 to No. 2.

Back to the game between the Crimson Tide and Florida State, Kayla Beaver and Alea Johnson gave a strong performance and combined to throw seven innings of one-run ball.

Recap to Alabama's victory over Georgia in the SEC championship game

Eigth-ranked Alabama defeated No. 1 Georgia 27-24 to win the 2023 SEC championship game on Dec. 2. The Crimson Tide victory put an end to Georgia's 29-game winning streak.

This drew heavy criticism of Georgia from college football fans. Fans thought that the Bulldogs would win the SEC title, but the Crimson Tide turned the table by making their way to the College Football Playoff.

The happiness could not last for long, as the Michigan Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in a 27-20 overtime thriller in their CFP semifinal in the Rose Bowl. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the hero of the game, making explosive plays and getting compared to Tom Brady by coach Jim Harbaugh.

The defeat elicited negative reactions from the Crimson Tide student-athletes, one of the factors in the retirement of the team's coach, Nick Saban.

