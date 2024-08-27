Alabama star Malachi Moore reveals initial reaction to Kalen DeBoer's Sunday practice rule: "At first I was like 'woah'"

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer stepped up to the unenviable task of replacing the legendary Nick Saban, who unexpectedly announced his retirement in January. While Saban has maintained an office at Bryant-Denny Stadium, DeBoer has gone about changing traditions that have lasted a generation in Alabama.

The first one was changing the player's off day from Sunday to Monday. Players in the new DeBoer era will practice on Sunday but will have Mondays off while it was vice versa under Saban.

One of the returning stars, safety Malachi Moore, revealed during Tuesday's news conference how the players have taken to the changes under the new coach.

"Having Mondays off was very different," Malachi Moore said. "But I think I'm gonna like it because you can get all your treatment in, and you can really catch up on the game plan of the team that week -- from the receivers to breaking down the offense, it really gives you a whole 24 hours to really kind of make up your own routine and see what works for you and what doesn't."

"Having practice on Sundays -- at first, I was like, 'Woah,' but I think it's gonna be good for us," Moore said. "Just to come in, get the game over with, and get ready for the next team."

The change to having Mondays off was not sudden, as Kalen DeBoer implemented it during fall camp so that the student-athletes could get used to it. During Tuesday's news conference, Crimson Tide star Tyler Booker revealed the benefits of the move.

"Just having that day to really reflect and get school work done -- it's also beneficial because on Sundays we just put that [Saturday] game to rest and we can just focus on the next opponent," Booker said.

Kalen DeBoer changes Nick Saban's traditions at Alabama

Ever since Kalen DeBoer took over from Nick Saban, he has slowly filtered his way of doing things into an institution that has had a constant approach for the past 17 years.

He has allowed his assistant coaches to hold interviews, allowed music during training, encouraged the increased social media presence of the team and certain practice sessions can be observed by the media.

Perhaps the biggest change has been the change of training sessions from afternoon to morning, and DeBoer explained why during fall camp.

"We're going to practice in the mornings. I don't think there's a right or wrong, we've had success in the mornings and afternoons, but how I can mesh things together and make a schedule throughout the week that fits practice in the mornings. That's something that I feel like I understand well," DeBoer said.

Kalen DeBoer will be under a lot of pressure to maintain the elite status of the Alabama Crimson Tide cultivated under Nick Saban, and he has already shown his willingness to stamp his authority on the program.

