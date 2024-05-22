WATCH: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer opens up about program's awesomeness that nudged him toward the job

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has been hard on the recruitment trail in the past few weeks while finalizing transfers from the spring transfer portal window. He has also had time to pop into the annual Regions Tradition Pro-Am golf tourney held at Greystone Golf and Country Club, appearing alongside his predecessor Nick Saban.

Most recently, DeBoer attended Saban's charity Nick's Kids Golf Tournament, where he spoke to reporters about the attention he has been getting as he settles into life in Tuscaloosa as the head coach and the hype that surrounds the program.

"I think the level of excitement that's around Alabama football is different than any other place and that's been a piece that I knew would be part of it and that's just awesome. You think of what the alternative is and it's to not have that support, not have that passionate fanbase and that's one of the things that makes Alabama football great and it's been fun embracing it and enjoying it and being part of it," DeBoer said.

Kalen DeBoer given high chances of winning a natty

Kalen DeBoer might not be Nick Saban, but he has shown his winning pedigree, especially as coach of the Washington Huskies, where he had a 25-3 record during his two-year tenure, reaching the national championship game last year.

The stakes in Tuscaloosa as coach of the Tide are much higher than ever before. On an episode of "Always College Football," ESPN analyst Greg McElroy gave DeBoer a whopping 75% chance of winning a national title soon.

“I believe Kalen DeBoer will win a national championship at Alabama, and I don’t think it’s going to take very long… I’m putting the percentage chance that he wins a natty at Alabama at 75%. I think it’s highly likely. With the keys to the castle that he just inherited? I think he’s going to get it done. Probably sooner than later,” McElroy said.

After the spring game, the confident Kalen DeBoer was defiant in his response when asked whether he had a team capable of reaching the college football playoffs.

"The potential is there," DeBoer said. "We need to have a great summer, a great fall. But that's what I would have said a year ago, too. Because there's the talent piece, and then there's the execution piece, and then there's the real tight chemistry that I think just takes time to develop going through the winter, summer, fall, to really get a team that can be at that level."

Bama fans will be enthused by the fighting words from their new coach as they attempt to get used to life without the retired Nick Saban.