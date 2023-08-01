Nick Saban surprises Alabama golfer Lee Hodges following his first-ever PGA Tour victory

On Sunday, Nick Saban called former Alabama golf player Lee Hodges right after he picked up his first PGA Tour win at the 3M Open. Hodges shot a 67 to win by seven strokes.

After his maiden win, Lee Hodges didn't know just how good his day was about to get. Saban congratulated him on his achievement and said that he had been rooting for him.

Hodges even had time to spur on Saban's Crimson Tide for the next season.

“You guys get after it, alright?” “Perfect, well, good luck this season, coach,” Hodges said. “I appreciate you calling.”

Lee Hodges was met at the sidelines by former Alabama coach, Jay Seawell bearing a milkshake which was an Alabama tradition.

Nick Saban has his own issues to solve for the Crimson Tide, having not yet selected a starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

He isn't panicking about the situation and cleverly answered the question during the SEC media days by comparing his patient search for his starting quarterback to cakes baked by his grandmother.

"Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world. I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say, 'When's this cake going to be done? When's this cake going to be done?' And she said, 'If I take it out of the oven too soon it's going to turn to mush, so it won’t be a really good cake.'”

Nick Saban is still the man to beat

Nick Saban's mind-blowing record at Alabama of just 27 losses is one many college football coaches are envious of. With his seven national championships, six of them at Alabama, Saban is still the coach to beat.

Many analysts think that this season's Alabama is inexperienced, and that might be fueling the bold approach that coaches have taken to challenge Nick Saban head-on.

Saban agreed that his team lacks a bit of experience but that it could also turn into an advantage for them.

“I think experience matters, I really do, but I also think that when you have young players who are hungry and have great energy and enthusiasm, that’s helpful to the team chemistry as well."

Saban further explained his thinking on the matter:

“When you have as many people that go out for the Draft early — and I’m not complaining about that — I love it when we have players that are good enough to go out for the Draft."

Nick Saban has already seen Kirby Smart, one of the coaches from his famed coaching tree, dethrone him and win back-to-back national championships with Georgia.

This is the season Saban hopes to re-establish himself and the Alabama Crimson Tide as a force in college football.