"That's our Alabama thing" - Lee Hodges reveals tradition behind the 'victory milkshake' on the 18th green at 3M Open

The 3M Open's latest winner, Lee Hodges, revealed why his University of Alabama coach, Jay Seawell, surprised him with a milkshake on the 18th green.

On Sunday, July 30, Hodges continued his remarkable run at the TPC Twin Cities with a 4-under 67 in the final round to claim his maiden PGA Tour victory. He concluded his 72 holes at 24-under, beating Martin Laird, Kevin Streelman, and JT Poston by a 7-stroke margin.

Following his first PGA Tour win, Hodges received a hug from his wife, Savannah, on the 18th green. Then Jay Seawell, his University of Alabama coach, surprised him with a milkshake in hand.

Speaking at the post-event interview, the 28-year-old Alabama native revealed that the milkshake thing was a tradition that Coach Seawell used to follow during the University years. He explained that whenever they used to win a tournament, Coach Seawell used to give them a milkshake treat.

Hodges said:

"Yeah, so Coach Seawell, that's our Alabama thing. Anytime we won a tournament he would take us to get milkshakes. So that was incredible that he was here and that he brought me a milkshake. I mean, you can't even make that up. That's super special, something I'll remember for ever."

"It's just a dream week," Lee Hodges said, elated' after his maiden PGA Tour win

Lee Hodges and his wife, Savannah, pose with the trophy after winning the 3M Open

Lee Hodges had to wait for 65 starts to achieve his first glory on the PGA Tour. On Sunday, July 30, Hodges finished with a score of 24-under to triumph at the 3M Open, breaking the previous record of 21-under.

The 28-year-old golfer expressed his feelings in the post-round interview, stating that he played great golf throughout the week.

"Elated," Hodges said. "It's just a dream week, the whole thing. I mean, I played -- honestly, from Monday to Sunday I played really good golf, even in practice rounds."

"The pro-am I made a bunch of birdies and then I made a bunch of birdies in the tournament with not many bogeys, so it was just one of those weeks," he continued.

With the win at TPC Twin Cities, the Alabama native has jumped to 33rd in the FedEx Cup standings and secured his spot in the Playoffs.

When asked about his preparation for the Memphis event, Hodges said he was quite ready for it.

He said:

"I think we're as ready as we can be. I'm playing some really good golf. I'm excited to have the opportunity to do some special things in the Playoffs now. I mean, anytime you win, you really set yourself up for some special stuff."

After a 3M Open win, Lee Hodges is in no mood for rest and will be back in action this week at the Wyndham Championship. The 2023 Wyndham Championship will tee off on Thursday, August 3, at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Wyndham Championship will feature 156 players fighting for a purse of $7.6 million, with the winner receiving $1,368,000. Tom Kim is the defending champion at Sedgefield Country.