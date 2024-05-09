Retired Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban appeared alongside football coaches, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Bama's Kalen DeBoer, at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. The annual tourney was played at the Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham on Wednesday.

During a break between rounds, Saban, worth $80 million per CelebrityNetWorth, revealed to professional golfer Steve Stricker the reason why his dominant Alabama teams never three-peated winning the national championships.

"It's a pleasure playing with coach here. I was going to ask you, I'm going for a three-peat, but I understand that that was something in your career you weren't able to do," Stricker said.

"We won it twice and really had a good enough team to do it and couldn't stay focused, you know. Too much complacency. Complacency creates a blatant disregard for doing what's right, you create bad habits," Saban said.

Saban won the 2011 and 2012 BCS national championship games but could not make it three in a row after an Iron Bowl loss to the Auburn Tigers knocked Alabama to No. 3 in the rankings in 2013.

Nick Saban, who is an avid golf fan, also admitted to Stricker that he was enjoying retirement after living a fast and furious lifestyle during his career as a football coach.

"One of the things that I learned was I spent 50 years being in a hurry and I never knew what it was like not to be in a hurry, so it's kind of nice," Saban said.

Nick Saban admits to post-retirement regret

Nick Saban shocked the football community with his abrupt retirement in January after his team lost the College Football Playoff semifinal to eventual winners, coach Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.

Saban has taken up golfing more seriously, and during his appearance at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am, he revealed why he chose to appear at the tournament this year.

“I’m trying to make people feel good; make them feel better,” Saban said. “Nobody remembers anything you say, but they do remember how you make them feel. So hopefully we can make some people feel good.”

Saban, who is a prodigious golfer, played 18 holes as part of pro golfer Steve Stricker's team.

During an interview with reporters, he also discussed the facet of football that he missed the most during his retirement.

“Relationships with players,” Saban said. “I actually played golf with Mark Ingram and Tua [Tagovailoa] on Monday, I had them up, and we played. Those relationships that you have with players, there’s nothing that beats that. But we care about them all, so we’ll continue those relationships.”

Not one to rest on his laurels, Nick Saban already got a job as a college football analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay," making his first appearance during the just-concluded NFL draft.

