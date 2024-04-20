WATCH: $40 million worth Jim Harbaugh honors promise of getting Michigan tattoo following thrilling national championship victory

Michigan fans had a wild ride last season under former coach Jim Harbaugh, who dealt with several scandals that impacted the program. But the highs included going unbeaten (15-0) and winning the national championship.

The coach departed for the NFL to lead the Los Angeles Chargers, with the NCAA charges still hanging over him. But he did not forget his promise after the tumultuous season.

Recently, a clip emerged on X of the $40 million Chargers coach (as per Celebrity Net Worth). He was getting a tattoo commemorating the unbeaten championship-winning Michigan Wolverines season with an M and the 15-0 under it.

In January, Jim Harbaugh revealed his promise to the media after winning the national championship.

“I said that I would get a tattoo,” Harbaugh said. “I have no ink on my body. No tattoos anywhere, but I did say that to our players. I said if we go 15-0, I’m getting a tattoo, it’s 15-0. I’m going to put it on my shoulder — I don’t know if it’s my left or right yet. I’m a right-handed quarterback. I’ll probably get it on my right."

The Chargers coach explained the type of tattoo he would get and what the different symbols meant.

"And then an M, too, an M that’s maize and blue M," Harbaugh said. "Also that signifies a thousand in Roman numerals. Can’t tell you what that means to us, too, that we reached a thousand wins this year. And where are we at now, a 1,003, four? I lost count. 1,004. 1,004! Four."

"One of my favorite numbers (laughter). Definitely going to include that.”

Jim Harbaugh departs Michigan with a fulfilled promise

The Michigan Wolverines under Jim Harbaugh almost always had one of the most talented teams in college football. However, they have also almost always fallen short of sitting at the top table with the elite sides.

Harbaugh flirted with the NFL constantly but didn't leave college football as he wanted to win a national title.

Last season's scandals seemed like the final straw for the charismatic coach. Yet, he delivered when it mattered the most.

Harbaugh had a special farewell gift to former Wolverines coaches who had helped deliver the title after all those years.

"All the coaches that coached here, if they coached for five years, we’ve got them an M ring this year," Harbaugh said. “And I really appreciate our administration and the M Club, which supports us, so great to get a ring for every coach that’s ever coached at Michigan for five years, and any staff member that coached at Michigan for 10 years, they’re getting an M ring.”

No Michigan fan begrudged Harbaugh's NFL move after he finally led them back to the mountaintop.