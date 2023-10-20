Paul Finebaum claims NCAA case 'not solid enough' amid alleged Jim Harbaugh bias

On Thursday, it was revealed that the NCAA had opened another investigation into Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines, this time for in-person scouting of future opponent's sign calling, which is not legal.

On an episode of ESPN's "Get Up," analyst Paul Finebaum speculated that the NCAA does not have the necessary evidence to take the case against Harbaugh and Michigan forward.

"On the surface, it is a bad look for Jim Harbaugh," said Finebaum. "But in understanding the NCAA and its enforcement division right now, it's hard for me to imagine that they'll be able to make a solid case."

Fienabaum further speculated that the NCAA's investigation of Jim Harbaugh seems personal after the coach did not fully cooperate with its investigation into his recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period.

"I sense that there's some piling on here to Jim Harbaugh," Finebaum said. "He turned his nose to them a couple of months ago during his investigation, and it seems to me like selective prosecution.

"That doesn't mean that some of this didn't happen. I, frankly, think this happens almost everywhere. Not to the degree that the story is laid out here, but it's some very grey area. I think if this had been someone else, this investigation probably would not have gotten to this point."

Jim Harbaugh fights back

Jim Harbaugh has led Michigan to an impressive, flawless start to the season (7-0), and his team is one of the favorites for both the conference and national championships.

The self-declared suspension for three games at the start of the season didn't affect his team much, but the latest investigation could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

After the allegations of signal stealing broke on Thursday, Harbaugh released his own statement:

"I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter. I do not have knowledge of information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.

"I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules. No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules. Pursuant to NCAA rules, I will not be able to comment further while this investigation takes place."

Whether or not the NCAA has a personal vendetta against Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines have the necessary tools to render all the background noise insignificant at the end of the season.