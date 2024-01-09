Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady had the most decorated professional football career of any player, winning seven Super Bowl titles during a glittering career, but his support for his alma mater has always shone through.

Brady was a vociferous supporter of Jim Harbaugh's team this season, backing it even during the various scandals that plagued the program throughout its flawless season on the field.

After the Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the national championship game on Monday, Brady was understandably over the moon.

The $30,000,000 valued star could not contain his glee and posted a message on his Instagram stories, celebrating the epic win:

"LFG @umichfootball!!! Go Blue. So proud of this TEAM."

Did Tom Brady predict Jim Harbaugh's Natty win?

Tom Brady has never hidden his support of the Michigan Wolverines. Earlier in the season, a prediction he made after Harbaugh's team beat the East Carolina Pirates 30-3 in the season opener was deemed way too early.

During an appearance on Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff," Brady hit the nail on the head with his proclamation regarding his former team's run to the national championship. He said:

"Look, coach Harbaugh has all his key pieces back. He's got a blue chip quarterback in JJ McCarthy, a two-headed monster in the backfield and we got a loaded defense. The winningest program in college football history is ready to go and make another national championship run. We got this. Go Blue!"

Tom Brady admits to struggles as a Michigan player

While he went on to become arguably the greatest ever quarterback to have ever played the game, Tom Brady did not have an auspicious start to his career when he joined Michigan from Junipero Serra High School.

In an interview with Patrick Bet-David on VT.Com, Brady once admitted to his early struggles with Michigan where he was not a starter and that he almost left the program:

"I remember showing up my first day of freshman year. I didn’t care how much hair I had under my arms and all that, and the other kids came in shaving and I’m like what the hell is this? I didn’t know how to put the pads on in my pants when I tried out for freshman football. I’d never played until that point, except in the streets."

Even though he might not have always lit up the college football world like his more vaunted colleagues, this fact never stopped Tom Brady from strongly rooting for his alma mater.