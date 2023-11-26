The Michigan football program has produced numerous stars but none has been bigger than Tom Brady. The NFL legend came out of the Wolverines' setup and took the football world by storm. But after all these years, he still lives with the motto ‘Michigan vs everybody'.

The Wolverines were up against rivals Ohio State in the Week 13 clash. The Big Ten East was on the line and Michigan managed to one-up the Buckeyes with a 30-24 win. And Brady has finally dropped his reaction to a big Wolverines victory that handed them the division title.

Here is what Tom Brady said in reaction to the Michigan Wolverines making it three in a row against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

“Boots on the ground. #MichiganVsEverybody,” Brady wrote on X.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was reacting to a post by the college football division of his NFT venture Autograph. The original post claimed that it is always 'Michigan vs everybody' and Brady seemed to agree.

The retired NFL legend played for the Wolverines as a walk-on QB for four seasons. During his time in Michigan, he started for two seasons.

Brady won his team 20 games out of a possible 25 as a starter, with both seasons being ones with 10 wins. He then went to the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft and the rest, as they say, is history. But Michigan hasn't stopped creating history even after Brady.

Tom Brady cheers on as Michigan get a Big Ten championship date with Iowa

Michigan has gone undefeated in the regular season, winning all their 12 games. And with that, they are the opponents that the Iowa Hawkeyes will face in the Big Ten championship game at the start of next month. The team had a lot of distractions throughout the season but they never let it come in the way of the results.

Michigan played their last three games without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended by the conference due to the sign-stealing controversy. The team responded well to acting head coach Sherrone Moore and kept getting the results. J.J. McCarthy threw for 2,335 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes.

With Harbaugh back in the fold at the end of the regular season, can No. 3 Michigan go all the way to lift the national championship title this season?