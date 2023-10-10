Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has had a topsy-turvy few months with the off-field problems involving the NCAA and Michigan self-imposing a three-game ban on him to start the season.

Through it all, Harbaugh has still overseen a sensational start to the season for the Wolverines who are 6-0 so far and are among the favorites for the national championship.

He is reportedly due to get a hefty contract extension alongside a salary bump that will possibly make him the highly-paid college football coach despite his NCAA troubles.

Jim Harbaugh spoke about the rumored contract extension in his Monday press conference and his answer will fill Michigan fans with glee after the temperamental coach flirted with NFL job offers in the past.

"Yeah I mean, like anybody, you want to be somewhere where you're wanted," Harbaugh said. "And when they like what you do and how you do it, they tell you that. Your bosses tell you that, and then that gets reflected in a contract. But bottom line, any of us, right, that's where we want to be. Somewhere where they like how you do it and what you do."

If Jim Harbaugh signs the contract, Michigan will breathe a sigh of relief

Jim Harbaugh has been in the frame for two NFL jobs during his time at Michigan. The Minnesota Vikings and his old team, the Carolina Panthers are among those teams. However, the moves didn't go through and he remained in his position.

In 2022, Jim Harbaugh signed a five-year contract extension after finally winning the Big Ten twice.

The contract runs until the 2026 season, is worth $36 million over five years, and contains a base salary of $655,000. It is worth $6,535,000 this year but peaks at $6,973,000 when it ends in 2026.

While addressing the media this week, he was a bit evasive on the exact details of the rumored contract extension.

"I mean, that's been a kind of a three-and-a-half year thing about what that is," Harbaugh said. "So yeah, it eventually gets put into a contract for me. I can't say that any more clearly, and I'm definitely open to that. Think I've shown that through the years. But, you know, like anybody, man, I'm concentrating. I'm focused on having a good practice today. Got a team meeting coming up, and we're gonna we're gonna practice. It's 'just coach the team' time, when you're in the middle of the season."

Jim Harbaugh is certainly one of college football's best coaches and he has already declared that this Michigan team is one of his best ever.

Despite the possibility of his NCAA violations case going to a hearing, the only question remains whether he can win a national championship with Michigan this season.