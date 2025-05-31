  • home icon
Alabama star Ryan Williams issues a warning for Tennessee fan Jon Gruden

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified May 31, 2025 17:02 GMT
NCAA Football: Auburn at Alabama - Source: Imagn

Alabama star wide receiver Ryan Williams had an incredible freshman year with the Crimson Tide. He has emerged as one of the biggest young stars in college football and is expected to have an even better year in 2025. On Saturday, Tennessee writer Zach Ragan posted a clip on X of a clip Williams had with former coach and Tennessee fan Jon Gruden.

"I hate Alabama man. I'm a Tennessee Vol man. My wife went to Tennessee," Gruden said.

Ryan Williams was quick to respond, pointing out the Crimson Tide's advantage in the schedule next season.

"Y’all come to us this year, just remember that," Williams said.
Jon Gruden had a long coaching career at both the college and NFL levels. Although he has not coached since 2023, he is still a big name in the football world. He got his start as a graduate assistant for the Tennessee Volunteers from 1986 to 1987. He met his wife during his time there.

Gruden now works for Barstool Sports and often posts videos for them of him interacting with college players. It appears that despite the banter they exchanged, Gruden will be cheering against Williams for at least one game next season.

Ryan Williams and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Tennessee Volunteers on October 18

Wide receiver Ryan Williams and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be looking to get a win back over Tennessee next season. The Crimson Tide are coming off a disappointing season where they did not qualify for the college football playoff. Part of the reason they did not qualify is because of their loss to the Volunteers in October.

On October 19 last season, the Volunteers hosted the Crimson Tide. While Alabama jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first half, Tennessee was able to fight back and win 24-17. This would later lead to Tennessee qualifying for the college football playoff over Alabama.

Tennessee has won two of the past three matchups between these teams after a 15-game win streak from the Crimson Tide. Alabama will be trying to get back in the win column next season in the October 18 matchup.

One of the biggest determining factors in the game will likely be the performance of Ryan Williams. While he had a strong freshman year, registering 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight TDs, he will be expected to be more of a driving force in 2025.

