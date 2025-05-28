Alabama star Ryan Williams recalls $400 splurge right before EA announced CFB'25 comeback

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams burst onto the college football scene last season as the top receiver for the Crimson Tide. He started the season strong with two receptions for 139 yards and two TDs in his first game of the year and continued his strong play after that. By the time the season was over, Williams had registered 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight TDs.

Ad

He narrowly led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards, edging out Germie Bernard (794 yards). Williams is expected to grow into an even bigger role next season. As one of the biggest young stars in college football, Ryan Williams was named as one of the two cover athletes for College Football 26, alongside Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The announcement was made on Tuesday. The "MMG" YouTube channel released an EA-sponsored video on Tuesday, interviewing the two cover athletes. Ryan Williams spoke about his experience with the franchise, including a funny story from shortly before the announcement of College Football 25 (Timestamp 3:55).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No seriously, I'm telling you like, I would just say the last one I played, everybody played, was NCAA 14," Williams said. "It was crazy like before they dropped 25, I had just bought my friends' old Xbox 360, just so I could play on Xbox 360. I paid like $400 to buy."

"I'm telling you, for real, and I still got it. So, anytime I want to play it, it's just sitting in the closet. I hope I don't get the red ring anytime soon."

Ad

Ad

Ryan Williams will look to avoid a sophomore slump after becoming an EA cover athlete

Becoming a cover athlete for any EA Sports video game is a huge honor. It typically means the player is viewed as one of the top athletes in their sport. However, many fans often reference the EA cover curse. There is a trend that, while not always true, happens often enough for fans to notice. Cover athletes often have poor seasons after becoming a cover athlete.

Ad

College Football 25 is a great example. The game had three cover athletes: Colorado's Travis Hunter, Texas' Quinn Ewers, and Michigan's Donovan Edwards. While Hunter had a great season and went on to be the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the same cannot be said for Ewers and Edwards.

Ewers regressed after his 2023 season and was only a seventh-round pick. Edwards' poor season resulted in him going undrafted. So, Ryan Williams will be looking to avoid the cover athlete curse next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!