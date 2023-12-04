Alabama vs Michigan Football history: H2H, records, and more

The Alabama vs Michigan Rose Bowl showdown will be one of the 2023 CFP semifinals that decide who heads on to get a shot at the national championship this year. Both teams also emerged as their respective conference champions.

The Crimson Tide had a fierce battle with the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game. The Crimson Tide took a 20-10 lead in the third quarter. Despite the best efforts of Georgia to erase the deficit with touchdowns by Carson Beck and Kendal Milton in the fourth quarter, Roydell Williams' touchdown in the final quarter proved to be the difference as Alabama became the SEC champs.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines continued their undefeated record in style with a 26-0 whitewash of the Iowa Hawkeyes to clinch the Big Ten championship. With Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines after a three-game suspension, the Wolverines three-peated the conference title.

Placekicker James Turner went on to score four incredible field goals. Can Michigan go on to earn a shot at the national title?

Alabama vs Michigan: Head-to-Head

The Alabama vs Michigan rivalry may not be a yearly showdown, but the games have an essence of competition to them. As both teams play in different conferences, they have faced each other only five times.

The first game between Alabama and Michigan was the Hall of Fame Bowl in 1988, which Michigan won 28-24. However, the Crimson Tide have a 3-2 all-time lead in the series.

Notable records in the Alabama vs Michigan series

The largest margin of victory in the Alabama vs Michigan series was recorded by the Crimson Tide in the 2012 season. The game played at the Cowboys Stadium in Arlington saw Alabama win 41-14.

The smallest margin of victory belongs to the Wolverines. It came during the Orange Bowl showdown in 2000, when the Wolverines won by a single point, 35-34.

When was the last time Alabama beat Michigan?

The last victory for Alabama in their rivalry with Michigan was during the 2019 season in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl game. The game was played in Camping World Stadium in Jan. 2020, which the Crimson Tide won 35-16.

When was the last time Michigan beat Alabama?

The Michigan Wolverines last won against Alabama in the 1999 season in the Orange Bowl game. Michigan clinched a 35-34 victory at the Pro Player Stadium.