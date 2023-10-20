Who has more championships Michigan or Alabama? H2H comparisons, records and more

The Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide play in different conferences. but they are two of the top teams in their own right. Alabama has a rich history in the world of college football and has been a part of the SEC since its inception in 1933.

When Nick Saban took over as the head coach of the program in 2007, he turned the fortunes of the Crimson Tide and turned them into one of the strongest teams in college football and SEC.

On the other hand, the Michigan Wolverines have been playing in the Big Ten since 1896. Over the years, they have become a strong contender for the national championship and have been playing under coach Jim Harbaugh since 2015.

If you look at it from the National championship point of perspective, Alabama leads the competition. Over the years, they have won 18 national championships since the inception of college football. But many fans consider the AP poll era to be the true start of the game.

Thus, since the beginning of the AP poll era in 1936, Alabama has won 13 national championships. Six of them were won by Nick Saban since he took over as head coach in 2007.

The Michigan Wolverines have won 11 national championships since college football began in the 1800s. But they have two under their belt from the AP Poll era in 1936.

But when you look at it from a conference point of view, the Michigan Wolverines have a better track record than Alabama. They have won 44 conference titles and have won the Big Ten Championship consecutively in 2021 and 2022.

On the other hand, Alabama has won 33 conference titles during its tenure in the SEC. The last time they won the SEC championship was back in 2021, when they defeated Georgia 41-24 but lost to them at the national finals.

Alabama vs. Michigan: Head-to-head

So far, these inter-conference rivals have clashed just five times. The first meeting was back in 1988 in Tampa, where Michigan won the game 24-28. However, the Crimson Tide have won the last two games against the Wolverines, with their last victory coming at the Vrbo Citrus Bowl during the 2019 season.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as champions the next time these two teams clash. Can Alabama continue its winning streak?