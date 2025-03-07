Alabama WR sheds light on Ty Simpson's growth at QB within Crimson Tide system

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard shed light on quarterback Ty Simpson’s development within the team’s system as he competes for the starting role. Simpson is part of a three-way battle with Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell to replace Jalen Milroe under center.

On Thursday, Touchdown Alabama shared a clip on X of Bernard talking to reporters.

“I think Ty’s mindset has changed," Bernard said. "I think he has what it takes to get the job done.”

Simpson, a former five-star recruit, spent the past two seasons as Milroe's backup. With Alabama’s spring practices running through March, he has a prime opportunity to solidify himself as the Crimson Tide’s QB1.

While the offense undergoes some changes, Alabama’s starting lineup may not look drastically different under Kalen DeBoer in his second season in charge. Key departures include Milroe, guard Tyler Booker and linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who are off to the NFL.

Several players also entered the transfer portal, but most were depth pieces, aside from notable exits like Elijah Pritchett and DeVonta Smith.

Alabama OC believes Ty Simpson has shown the most progress

Quarterback Ty Simpson works a drill - Source: Imagn

After wrapping up his first season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb is focused on identifying the Crimson Tide’s next starting QB. Early in spring practice, he believes Ty Simpson, last season’s backup, has shown the most progress.

"I think Ty has done a good job,” Grubb said to reporters on Thursday, via Athlon Sports. “I thought he had the biggest jump from day one to day two from being able to take in all of the information, process quickly, and move."

As spring drills continue, the QB competition is expected to heat up. Simpson isn't the only five-star talent in the mix — 2024 National Gatorade Player of the Year Keelon Russell will challenge him for the starting role.

Also Read: 3 reasons Ty Simpson should start for Kalen DeBoer as Alabama's QB1 in 2025

