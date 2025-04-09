On Wednesday, lineman (both offensive and defensive) Alessandro Lorenzetti announced that he would be entering the transfer portal and moving on from the Michigan Wolverines. Lorenzetti, who is originally from Canada, saw no action during his three seasons with the Wolverines.

This is likely a strong reason why he entered the transfer portal. But the former three-star prospect and best player from the state of Connecticut in the 2022 recruitment class will want to finish his time in college football playing on the field.

So, which teams would be a realistic landing spot for Lorenzetti? Let's have a look at three potential spots for him.

Three potential landing spots for Alessandro Lorenzetti

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State had one of the worst seasons in its history in 2024. The team that made the Big 12 Championship game the season before did not win a single conference game all season. This, paired with other players leaving the Cowboys for other programs, creates an opening for Lorenzetti.

The Cowboys are going to be a team who are rebuilding next season, and should be willing to take any player who has experience of top programs.

While Lorenzetti has never been able to play for a top program (or any program for that matter), he has been around top players who have been coached by some of the best. Lorenzetti will finally be able to put this knowledge to good use in Stillwater.

2. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Alessandro Lorenzetti's best chance of getting on the field is not with any team in the Power Four conferences. It is with the teams in smaller conferences. One of these is the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves play in the Sun Belt Conference and are a middle power in it. The arrival of Lorenzetti would come at a good time for them.

They have just lost Tim Hardiman to the transfer portal, with him going to Tulsa. He made a modest contribution last season, recording 16 tackles. Lorenzetti would be able to fill the spot left by Hardiman, guaranteeing him some action.

3. Utah State Aggies

Utah State are a modest program that is preparing to make the move to the new Pac 12 in 2026. Before this, two members of the defensive line had made the move out of the school.

Miguel Jackson and Macyo Williams have both entered the transfer portal in the last few days, leaving a gap in the Aggies' defensive line. This could be filled by Lorenzetti, giving him one more opportunity to play in college football.

