Alex Orji and Zack Marshall hype up Michigan defensive back Rod Moore with a 2-word comment

After missing the entire 2024 college football season, Rod Moore is set for an eventful season in 2025. Moore played a significant role in Michigan’s national championship success in 2023, but wasn't involved last season after tearing his ACL during spring practice.

Ad

On Sunday, in anticipation of the upcoming season, the safety posted a carousel of pictures of his journey at the University of Michigan on his Instagram. The post was somewhat emotional following the news that he's nearing a return after being sidelined for months.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rod Moore had a lot of people hyping him up in the comment section after making the post. This included several teammates, friends and fans, who were showing their strong support. These include the Wolverines' tight end Zack Marshall, who enters his third season in 2025

“DJ Rod,” Marshall wrote.

Instagram comment

Moore's former teammate Alex Orji also hyped him up with a two-word message. The quarterback transferred away from Ann Arbor this offseason after starting some games for the Wolverines in 2024. He's now with UNLV following the winter transfer move.

Ad

“Rod ihhh,” Orji wrote.

Instagram comment

Moore offered an insight into his recovery last week on social media. The safety shared a video of himself working out at the Michigan indoor practice facility.

Ad

“First time running in 14 months on ground,” Rod wrote. “Thank you, God.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The timeline for Rod Moore's return to action

There's a lot of anticipation among fans regarding when Rod Moore will return to full practice following his long absence from the team due to a torn ACL. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore provided a recovery timeline in late April, after spring camp.

“Feels like he is going to be in a great place just for summer camps and be working his way into fall camp,” Sherrone Moore said on an April episode of the program’s “In The Trenches” podcast with Jon Jansen.

Ad

“(He’s a guy) who went through so much. He went through the whole year, sat out, and watched him be a leader off of the field and what he did. He’s felt the best he’s ever felt because he had to have another surgery. It really took care of the rest of it.”

All signs point to Rod Moore being on track to play in the upcoming season. His return will be crucial to the team's setup following a disappointing season in 2024. The Wolverines are looking to get things right in 2025 with Coach Sherrone Moore entering his second year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More