Alex Orji and Zack Marshall hype up Michigan defensive back Rod Moore with a 2-word comment

After missing the entire 2024 college football season, Rod Moore is set for an eventful season in 2025. Moore played a significant role in Michigan’s national championship success in 2023, but wasn't involved last season after tearing his ACL during spring practice.
On Sunday, in anticipation of the upcoming season, the safety posted a carousel of pictures of his journey at the University of Michigan on his Instagram. The post was somewhat emotional following the news that he's nearing a return after being sidelined for months.
Rod Moore had a lot of people hyping him up in the comment section after making the post. This included several teammates, friends and fans, who were showing their strong support. These include the Wolverines' tight end Zack Marshall, who enters his third season in 2025
“DJ Rod,” Marshall wrote.
Moore's former teammate Alex Orji also hyped him up with a two-word message. The quarterback transferred away from Ann Arbor this offseason after starting some games for the Wolverines in 2024. He's now with UNLV following the winter transfer move.
“Rod ihhh,” Orji wrote.
Moore offered an insight into his recovery last week on social media. The safety shared a video of himself working out at the Michigan indoor practice facility.
“First time running in 14 months on ground,” Rod wrote. “Thank you, God.”
The timeline for Rod Moore's return to action
There's a lot of anticipation among fans regarding when Rod Moore will return to full practice following his long absence from the team due to a torn ACL. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore provided a recovery timeline in late April, after spring camp.
“Feels like he is going to be in a great place just for summer camps and be working his way into fall camp,” Sherrone Moore said on an April episode of the program’s “In The Trenches” podcast with Jon Jansen.
“(He’s a guy) who went through so much. He went through the whole year, sat out, and watched him be a leader off of the field and what he did. He’s felt the best he’s ever felt because he had to have another surgery. It really took care of the rest of it.”
All signs point to Rod Moore being on track to play in the upcoming season. His return will be crucial to the team's setup following a disappointing season in 2024. The Wolverines are looking to get things right in 2025 with Coach Sherrone Moore entering his second year.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change