"All this is for 6-6" "He ain't lying": Fans divided over Deion Sanders' latest remark on Colorado's 2025 season

The Colorado Buffaloes had a decent second campaign under head coach Deion Sanders. They finished with a 9-4 record and made their first bowl game appearance since 2020. Unfortunately, Coach Prime could not end the season with a victory, as they lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

After the end of their 2024 campaign, several key players departed from the program. However, Deion Sanders has confidence that his new revamped team has the potential to make it big. On Wednesday, Rivals.com shared a video of Coach Prime addressing his players during a team meeting ahead of spring practices.

Coach Prime urged the players to give their all during spring practice and the upcoming season. He also highlighted how they had a better team compared to last year and how they possess the talent to be playoff contenders.

"Want y'all to put your seat belt on, because its going to get a little attack. Some of y'all been tripping and we gotta check it right now," Coach Prime said. "Because we ain't going to keep on with the bull junk for the spring. We're going to have a great, we're going to have an awesome spring."

"We have a better team than we had last year. We're going to prove it this spring.....This a new day. We're going to establish a new day in a new way. If it ain't, y'all going to be gone. And you know I keep my word on that. So let's have a great week. We're going to start it off right."

Fans shared their reactions to Deion Sanders' motivational speech ahead of spring practices on social media. Some of them felt that the Buffs are going to have another mediocre season and disagreed with Coach Prime's statement about having a better team this year.

"All this for 6-6," one fan said.

"I respectfully beg to differ. Shedeur and Travis Hunter. Are elite and from my eyes I have not seen any elite players with this squad. These boys need a lot of coaching and mentoring just to be good," another fan commented.

"No Travis No Shedeur No Jimmy Horn No Wester No Silmon Craig & others I call cap no receiver they got rn individually better than Travis, Jimmy, Wester? Etc. no defensive player they have is better than Silmon Craig and no QB they got is better than Shedeur," one fan said.

Others put their faith in Coach Prime's word about having a stronger team for the upcoming season.

"He ain't lying," one fan commented.

"They gone be way better all around this year honestly fun to watch," another fan said.

"Colorado gone be the best team in college," this fan stated.

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, have both declared for the upcoming NFL draft. Apart from this, 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter, along with wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr., are also gearing up for the upcoming draft.

Apart from them, Deion Sanders also lost a few players in the transfer portal. IOL Kahlil Benson left to join the Indiana Hoosiers, and LB Nikhai Hill-Green also departed to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. On the other hand, the Buffs also got a few key players in the portal, including Jeheim Oatis, Kaidon Salter, Joseph Williams, and others.

Uncle Neely shares his prediction about the next starting QB on Deion Sanders' team

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur spent the last two seasons as the starting quarterback of the Buffs. After his departure in this year's NFL draft, fans are eager to see who will take his place next season. Coach Prime secured the commitment of five-star QB prospect Julian Lewis. He also brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty to strengthen the QB depth chart.

So far, Coach Prime has not yet made the 2025 starting quarterback official. CFB podcaster Uncle Neely, who has a close bond with Deion Sanders, believes that the decision will be made based on a variety of factors.

"I think it's going to be the off-the-field stuff," Uncle Neely said on Thee Pre Game Show. "In the world of Coach Prime, you can't lead the field and just the field-you have to be a leader in everything you do."

The ongoing spring practices could provide the Buffs with a better understanding as to who is fit to be the team's next starting quarterback. Salter has experience, whereas Lewis has talent. In the end, it will come down to the leadership skills they showcase both on and off the field.

