"All for an 8-4 season": CFB fans react as Mike Elko's Texas A&M reportedly pushes for the No. 1 recruiting class

Mike Elko’s Texas A&M is aiming for the No. 1 spot on the On3 Industry Ranking's 2026 recruiting cycle, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong. On Friday, Elko and his staff landed the commitment of one of the nation’s top running back prospects, KJ Edwards.

The Aggies’ 2026 class is No. 6 nationally (according to On3) with 17 pledges. College football fans are taking note of their recruiting moves, with many sharing their reactions on X.

“All for an 8-4 season,” one fan wrote.

“We saw how that turned out the last time. How many hit the portal the next year, was it??” another fan wrote.

“Cool, they will win nine games again,” one fan commented.

“Didn’t they go 5-7 last time when they had that historically great recruiting class back in 2022,” another fan commented.

“Very on brand. Can’t have an epic meltdown without starting at the top,” a fan said.

“Coming back to this in December,” one fan tweeted.

Edwards took a trip to College Station on Friday for an official visit. It likely played a pivotal role in his decision to pledge to Elko's programs.

“The visit was great," Edwards said on Tuesday, via 247Sports. Every time I step foot in Aggieland I know I will enjoy myself and just the overall feeling that I get from the staff since day one they’ve shown genuine love to me and my family as well.

"The coaching staff just showing that they need a guy like me to take them where they are hoping to be which is winning a Natty. I feel great about A&M they just do the little things right which sets them apart from some.”

Mike Elko’s interest in USC target wide receiver prospect

Mike Elko and his staff also have their sights on four-star wide receiver Ethan Boobie Feaster. The four-star wideout visited Texas A&M over the weekend, which gave the Aggies the chance to convince him amid interest from USC and LSU.

“The visit went very well," Feaster said on Tuesday, via On3. "I got to spend some time with coach Elko and coach (Holmon) Wiggins. What excites me about A&M is I love the college small town feel. Every time I go there, I learn something new.”

The Aggies will start their season against UTSA on Aug 30.

