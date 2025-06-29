"All I’m worried about": Top SEC QB opens up NFL draft expectations ahead of 2025-26 season

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers knows his name is rising on NFL draft boards, but the dual-threat star is staying focused on the field. In a breakout 2024 campaign, Sellers threw for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 674 yards and seven scores rushing.

His 3,200-plus total yards helped the Gamecocks finish 9-4 and ride a six-game winning streak before narrowly missing the College Football Playoff.

Speaking on Friday at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Sellers said seeing his name in early mock drafts is “cool,” but that proving himself on the field comes first.

“When I see my name in (NFL mock drafts) it’s cool to see, but I’ve still got to go out and play, so that’s all I’m worried about,” Sellers said via On3.

LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles - Source: Imagn

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior also discussed South Carolina’s playoff disappointment:

“It’s only three or four plays, those small plays — the one or two plays in the game — that matter a lot. So that’s what kept us out of the playoffs.”

If Sellers can deliver another big year in the SEC and push the Gamecocks into the playoff, he could cement first-round status and a serious Heisman campaign. NFL scouts are intrigued by his ability to stress defenses, making him one of the SEC’s most-watched prospects heading into fall camp.

LaNorris Sellers ranked among the league’s top 25 players

LaNorris Sellers was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2024, enters the 2025 season ranked among the league’s top 25 players. Sellers holds the sixth-best Heisman odds after a breakout year showcasing dual-threat production and big-league upside, according to The Athletic.

LaNorris Sellers - Source: Imagn

The SEC’s reputation as an NFL pipeline adds weight to his draft stock, as the league produced a record 79 picks this spring, including nearly half the first round.

The redshirt sophomore’s physical tools draw comparisons to Jayden Daniels, but he must sharpen his game to match that trajectory. Anthony Licciardi of Sporting News reports scouts view Sellers anywhere from a first-round pick to Day 3 if raw traits linger. For now, he’s widely projected as an early Day 2 selection.

