"All I see is Coach Prime": Fans drop wholesome reactions to Deiondra Sanders' cute snaps with son Snow

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, keeps giving fans glimpses into her motherhood. As Snow Sanders is about nine months old now, Deiondra shared some new pictures of her and the baby.

On Saturday, Deiondra shared six pictures with her baby and along with a spiritual message. Fans were also quick to point out the resemblance between Coach Prime and his grandson.

"Isaiah 66:13 As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you. #SnowandMommy," Deiondra Sanders wrote.

"All I see is Coach Prime," a fan said.

"HE LOOKS LIKE HIS FAMILY GRANDPA AND SHILO HANDSOME.❤️" another fan wrote.

"He’s ah SANDERS. FOREAL I see it in his eye. 👀😆💯💯👍," another fan posted.

Other fans were simply stunned by how cute little Snow is, gushing over the pictures of Coach Prime's first grandson, even pointing out their favorite picture on the post.

"look at himmmm 🥹 the last picture 😂," a fan wrote.

"Tell granddaddy to hook him up with a pamper commercial ❤️🔥😍 Him is soooo adorable!!" another fan posted.

"Adorable, You 2❤️❤️😍😍🙏🏾😘😘," another fan wrote.

Reaction to Deiondra Sanders' post. - Source: Instagram/@deiondrasanders

Deiondra Sanders has shared details on her motherhood since her high-risk pregnancy. She has talked about the difficulties she had to go through, the support she's received, and how she's handling Snow's first few months

The son of Deiondra and singer Jacquees has been at some important moments already. He already went to the Alamo Bowl, where the Colorado Buffaloes faced off against the BYU Cougars, while spending time with the family on draft weekend.

Is Deiondra Sanders hinting at a little sibling for Snow?

Deiondra seems to be enjoying her first weeks of motherhood. So much so that she expressed her desire to have another child. That might come with a caveat, though.

On Wednesday, Coach Prime's daughter posted on X that she was looking forward to having a baby "with her husband".

"I can’t wait to have a baby with my husband. I love parent hood🥰 I really feel God gonna bless me with another child since they didn’t have to take out my uterus like they planned. #Blessed," Deiondra Sanders posted.

While Snow is the son of Deiondra and Jaquees, their relationship hasn't been without its ups and downs. Her relationship with the R&B singer has been messy, with cryptic social media messages and public complaints.

For now, Deiondra will keep raising Snow with the love and devotion she has shown on social media over the past couple of months.

