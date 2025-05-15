  • home icon
“My own personal person”: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra showsoff heartwarming bond with son Snow

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified May 15, 2025 15:39 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado at Utah - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado at Utah - Source: Imagn

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is a family man. He had two children with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers: Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. He then married Pilar Sanders and had three children with her: Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Shelomi Sanders.

Coach Prime's oldest child, Deiondra Sanders, gave birth to her first child, Snow, in August. She had the child with her partner, R&B star Jacquees. Early on Thursday morning, she made a post about Snow, which included a post from the Leveled Up Mamas Instagram account. The post said:

"A child who clings to you, follows you from room to room, and melts into your arms at the end of the day... Is not a child with a problem. It's a child with a secure bond. A heart that feels safest when close to yours. It means you're their home. Their calm in the chaos. Their steady in the storm."
"They don't need 'more independence' - they need you. And the fact that they reach for you so often? That's not a weakness. It's the greatest evidence of love done right."

Deiondra Sanders reposted this on her Instagram story with a caption of her own, calling Snow her "personal person."

"Snow plays well by himself then crawls into my arms when he is ready to go to sleep.. I love it. He always watching me tho. My own personal person."
Image via Deiondra Sanders&#039; Instagram story.
Image via Deiondra Sanders' Instagram story.

Coach Prime's will be on display in a new Netflix series next year

Coach Prime's children, including Deiondra Sanders, have been in the spotlight their entire lives. That is unlikely to change any time soon, and Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders' other children might make an appearance on Netflix next year.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it will be releasing a new series called 'Prime Time' in 2026. Camera crews will follow Coach Prime as he navigates his first college season since 2021 without his son, Shedeur Sanders, as the starting QB.

Shedeur Sanders was Coach Prime's starting QB for his final two seasons at Jackson State in 2021 and 2022, and in his first two seasons at Colorado in 2023 and 2024. However, Shedeur has now started his NFL career, getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. So, it will be interesting to see how Deion handles coaching without his son.

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
