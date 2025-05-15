“My own personal person”: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra showsoff heartwarming bond with son Snow

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is a family man. He had two children with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers: Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. He then married Pilar Sanders and had three children with her: Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Shelomi Sanders.

Ad

Coach Prime's oldest child, Deiondra Sanders, gave birth to her first child, Snow, in August. She had the child with her partner, R&B star Jacquees. Early on Thursday morning, she made a post about Snow, which included a post from the Leveled Up Mamas Instagram account. The post said:

"A child who clings to you, follows you from room to room, and melts into your arms at the end of the day... Is not a child with a problem. It's a child with a secure bond. A heart that feels safest when close to yours. It means you're their home. Their calm in the chaos. Their steady in the storm."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They don't need 'more independence' - they need you. And the fact that they reach for you so often? That's not a weakness. It's the greatest evidence of love done right."

Deiondra Sanders reposted this on her Instagram story with a caption of her own, calling Snow her "personal person."

"Snow plays well by himself then crawls into my arms when he is ready to go to sleep.. I love it. He always watching me tho. My own personal person."

Ad

Image via Deiondra Sanders' Instagram story.

Coach Prime's will be on display in a new Netflix series next year

Coach Prime's children, including Deiondra Sanders, have been in the spotlight their entire lives. That is unlikely to change any time soon, and Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders' other children might make an appearance on Netflix next year.

Ad

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it will be releasing a new series called 'Prime Time' in 2026. Camera crews will follow Coach Prime as he navigates his first college season since 2021 without his son, Shedeur Sanders, as the starting QB.

Shedeur Sanders was Coach Prime's starting QB for his final two seasons at Jackson State in 2021 and 2022, and in his first two seasons at Colorado in 2023 and 2024. However, Shedeur has now started his NFL career, getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. So, it will be interesting to see how Deion handles coaching without his son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place