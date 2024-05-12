All we know about Cal’s new $1.5M football wellness center to attract “next generation of football players” ft. Zerobody float pod 

Cal Berkeley unveiled its latest addition to the Simpson Center for Student-Athlete High Performance: the Paul F. White Innovation and Wellness Center, which opened on January 24. The $1.5 million investment provided by donors and UC Berkeley alumni Paul and Linda White aims to revolutionize the support infrastructure for California football players.

This state-of-the-art facility will enhance the university's football athletes' health, nutrition, and recovery.

During an interview with Cal News on April 19, Paul White highlighted the significance of this endeavor in the evolving landscape of college athletics. He expressed his optimism that the center would be a compelling asset for prospective recruits and their families.

"In this modern NIL era, it is my hope that the availability of a novel wellness and innovation center dedicated solely to Cal football players will be viewed as providing a real added value by our prospective recruits and their families," White said.

The center offers a comprehensive range of amenities tailored to meet the unique demands of football players. These include access to various healthy snacks, a rejuvenating smoothie bar and specialized pre- and post-workout recovery options.

Cutting-edge treatments are available to facilitate swift recovery from the rigors of athletic competition, with facilities featuring cold plunge tubs and interactive rehabilitation equipment. Such facilities include:

With the facility strategically positioned within the Simpson Center, football student-athletes can now access a dedicated space focused entirely on their holistic well-being.

Justin Wilcox, the Travers Family Head Football Coach, lauded the Whites' contribution as a game-changer for the Cal football program.

"Furthermore, in addition to providing current student-athletes with an improved experience, it is helping Cal attract the next generation of football players," Wilcox said. "The $1.5 million project provides a critical enhancement to the Cal football program, especially in the changing landscape of college athletics and recruiting."

Cal's financial landscape shifts amid UCLA's departure from Pac-12

The departure of the UCLA Bruins from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten has triggered significant financial ramifications for both UCLA and Cal Berkeley. UCLA's decision to leave was partially driven by a substantial deficit of $36.6 million in its athletic department for the fiscal year 2023.

This deficit has steadily escalated, from $18.9 million in 2019, impacting the university's ability to NIL initiatives and recruit top talent.

Joining the Big Ten promises financial relief for UCLA, with an estimated annual revenue of $60 million from media rights payments. However, California Berkeley's consequent move to the Atlantic Coast Conference presents a less lucrative outcome.

Accepting a smaller revenue share than other ACC schools, Berkeley will only receive $11 million annually for the next seven years. It is significantly less than what UCLA stands to gain.

To offset this disparity, a proposal is being discussed within the University of California's Board of Regents. The recommendation is that UCLA subsidizes Berkeley's athletics program with an annual payment of around $11 million.

Despite the potential financial burden on UCLA's already struggling athletic department, the UC Board of Regents is expected to approve the proposal. It views UCLA's exit as a catalyst for California's conference relocation and subsequent financial challenges.

UCLA initially agreed to compensate Berkeley for increased expenses incurred due to conference realignment. ESPN reports that the recommendation's acceptance is anticipated, with a final decision scheduled for the UC Board of Regents meeting at UC Merced on Tuesday.

