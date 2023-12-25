The Simpsons trolls Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh over Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal ahead of Rose Bowl

It looks like Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will have a hard time escaping the memes and trolls surrounding him and his roller-coaster season this year with the Wolverines. After the sign-stealing scandal came to light, Harbaugh received widespread criticism for his alleged role in the situation.

But now, Jim Harbaugh has once again become the centerpiece for trolls. This time, it is from the hit animated sitcom, "The Simpsons." The show is known for its brutal depictions and foreshadowing and is now taking a jab at the Michigan coach for the recent events surrounding the program.

In a recent episode of "The Simpsons," the sitcom portrayed a tall red building named "Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance." This seems to be a shot at the recent sign-stealing allegations that allegedly provided the Wolverines an unfair advantage over their opponents on the gridiron. Harbaugh has already served a Big Ten-imposed three-game suspension over the matter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Recently, the rumor mill has been churning about Harbaugh possibly leaving Ann Arbor to take up a coaching gig in the NFL. Other reports suggest that LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly could be the replacement if Harbaugh decides to leave.

The LA Chargers are rumored to be interested in Harbaugh after firing Brandon Staley earlier this month. However, whether the Michigan coach was looking for a change was unclear. He is now preparing to lead the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl, the CFP semifinal game, against Alabama on Jan. 1 after three-peating the Big Ten championship this year.

Jim Harbaugh's NFL exit could possibly go on a halt after a new contract extension by the Wolverines

Recently, analyst Ian Rapoport reported that the Michigan Wolverines have come forward to offer Harbaugh a new 10-year, $125 million extension with a "no NFL" clause. Amid all these rumors of him leaving for the NFL due to the ongoing sign-stealing investigation, the team decided to retain the coach for a few more years.

The NFL reporter added that the New York Jets front office will try to recruit Jim Harbaugh in 2024.

Expand Tweet

The new extension will pay Jim Harbaugh around $12.5 million annually. However, the contract also has a clause that forbids him from accepting any immediate offer from the NFL. He will then have to wait until the end of the 2024 season to explore coaching opportunities in the league.

The deal is yet to be finalized. However, if Harbaugh accepts it, the contract will become the largest in college football history and make Harbaugh one of the highest-paid coaches.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season