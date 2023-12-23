Insider notes on Chargers' interest in Jim Harbaugh: Is LA willing to cough up the money for Michigan HC?

Jim Harbaugh has once again been the hot name in coaching circles, with rumors he could end up with one of several franchises. That only got louder this week after Michigan received a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

Harbaugh, who is preparing for the College Football Playoff, was hit with a Level I violation for "providing false or misleading information" to NCAA investigators, according to a report from the Detroit News. So what’s the latest on where Harbaugh could end up?

In two previous stories on coaching changes in the NFL, I reported that the Los Angeles Chargers were the franchise always mentioned as a prime landing spot for Harbaugh. Yet during both reports, I also mentioned that league insiders didn’t believe owner Dean Spanos would be willing to meet the salary demands necessary to bring the Wolverines coach to Los Angeles.

Last January, the Chargers considered firing Brandon Staley and bringing in Sean Payton as their head coach. Yet, as I first reported from the Senior Bowl, Spanos did not want to pay the buyout required if Staley was fired.

Chargers Raiders Football

Where Chargers stand on Jim Harbaugh as dust settles on Brandon Staley being fired

This past Monday, just days after firing Staley as well as general manager Tom Telesco, team president John Spanos, son of the owner, publicly stated that the Chargers would have no limitations when deciding on who their next head coach would be. The remark specifically targeted, but was not limited to, the salary necessary to hire a top-name coach for the organization.

That made many wonder: was the statement legitimate, or was Spanos guilty of saying what people wanted to hear?

People close to Harbaugh tell me the statement by Spanos is legitimate, and they believe the franchise would be willing to meet the salary demands of the Wolverines head coach, which are expected to exceed $15 million annually. The fact that the team fired Telesco as well as Staley indicates they’d be willing to let someone such as Harbaugh choose a general manager or at least have a say in who gets hired for the position. People now believe the Chargers are the frontrunners for Harbaugh.

I’m told at present time that Harbaugh has no interest in discussing or even thinking about the potential of coaching in the NFL. Those close to the coach tell me his complete focus is on the College Football Playoff and the Wolverines’ semifinal matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.