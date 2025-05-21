"all he did was roll his eyes at McAfee": CFB fans react to 7x National Champ Nick Saban adding Emmy trophy to collection

On Tuesday, Nick Saban has just picked up some serious hardware on his retirement tour. The legendary Alabama coach added a Sports Emmy to his already stacked trophy cabinet, winning the award for “Outstanding Personality/emerging on-air talent” in just his first season on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Saban made the jump from sideline general to the camera look effortless. And while Emmy voters took notice, CFB fans were left unimpressed.

Saban edged out a strong field, beating Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Jay Wright and perhaps most surprisingly, Jason Kelce, who many assumed would be the fan favorite. GameDay also won the award for “Outstanding Studio Show-Weekly,” cementing ESPN’s grip on college football Saturdays.

But while Saban’s transition to TV has been seamless, not everyone was ready to hand him the crown. Fans online weren’t shy in expressing their skepticism, with some joking:

Others offered explanations for why they didn't agree with the Emmy jury's decision.

One X user said, "I love Saban. He’s great. But he was called Alabama Jones on air by Shane Gillis after not being able to take a joke and that should disqualify him for this Emmy. You can’t get pantsed like that and get an Emmy."

Another college fan said, "He wasn’t that good (charming or insightful). Emmy for what?"

Still, for a man used to confetti and championships, an Emmy feels oddly on brand. Nick Saban didn't just retire- he rebranded and apparently, Emmy voters are buying the new version.

Nick Saban comments on Emmy nomination

Nick Saban quickly became a staple on ESPN’s College Game Day after stepping away from the Alabama sideline. The seven-time national champion retired in January and swiftly slid into the network’s marquee college football show, where he's been a voice of authority and occasional wit.

“It was a new experience,” Saban told The Tuscaloosa News ahead of the Sports Emmy announcement. “A lot of people helped contribute to learning how to do it. I certainly appreciate them and thank them for that.

“We had a really good team of people who had lots of experience, I think, helped me fit in the program, and hopefully, we created value of some sort."

The former coach’s transition to television hasn't been without controversy. While praised for his natural fit on air, his blunt commentary and on-air language have drawn scrutiny, triggering three official FCC complaints this season.

Still, Saban isn't slowing down. He’s already locked in for a return to the GameDay desk this fall- and while there's chatter about him stepping into a commissioner-style role, he has downplayed the need for one, even after meeting Donald Trump to discuss the NIL-fueled chaos in college football.

