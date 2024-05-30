"Amazing kid, amazing family" - Oregon HC Dan Lanning shares story about Bo Nix and wife Izzy Nix babysitting for his kids

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning shared an endearing story about his quarterback Bo Nix on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast. During the 2023 offseason, Nix and his wife Izzy were regular visitors at the Lanning residence, often helping with babysitting duties.

When podcast host Taylor Lewan asked if Nix babysitting his kids was a PR move, Lanning responded:

"That story is real. I literally came home one day and Bo's there, I mean, Bo and his wife Izzy and really Casey Rogers and his wife Maya.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They would come over to our place quite a bit, and every once in a while, Sophia would put them in charge of watching the boys and she'd have a girls' night out. Unbelievable kid, unbelievable family." [Timestamp: 00:02:10]

Trending

During last year's PAC-12 media day, Lanning said to the reporters:

"Bo's not just our quarterback, he's also my babysitter. I walked into the house the other day, my wife was out with some of the other coaches' wives, and Bo's in the living room. There's a unique connection there, but it's more than just football. He's a member of the family."

Nix's involvement doesn't stop with him. His wife, Izzy Nix, also takes part in caring for the Lanning boys.

Also read: Oregon HC Dan Lanning's wife Sauphia showers love on Ducks star QB Bo Nix's wife on her special day

Dan Lanning didn't mind Bo Nix's babysitting rates

Oregon's head coach is a fan of his now-former QB Bo Nix’s character off the field. The 2023 Heisman finalist along with his wife Izzy, often babysat for Lanning's three boys—Caden, Kniles, and Titan. Nix shared:

"I've got to take them to basketball practice. We've hung out a few times. We've kept them over at the house when Coach Lanning and Miss Sauphia are out of town." (Via 247sports.com)

Lanning even joked about Nix’s hourly rates for his babysitting services being down despite him earning big through NIL. He said:

"He does a lot of things from the goodness of his heart. But I hear he can pull top dollar nowadays." (Via 247sports.com)

Also read: IN PHOTOS: Dan Lanning congratulates Bo Nix after Sean Payton's Broncos pick former Oregon QB at No. 12