Oregon HC Dan Lanning’s wife Sauphia showers love on Ducks star QB Bo Nix’s wife on her special day

Bo Nix has established himself as the cornerstone of the Oregon offense. He has led his team to a decent start this season despite the recent snag against the Washington Huskies. The Ducks establishment and the fans are firmly in his corner and absolutely love him.

Nix's wife, Izzy, also gets a chunk of that love for her unwavering support for her husband and his team. Coach Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia recently sent a loving message to Izzy on her 25th birthday.

Dan Lanning's wife sends her love to Izzy Nix

Izzy Nix celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and got lots of love from her friends and family. The message that stood out came from the Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning's household. His wife took to her Instagram to share a photo of her kids with Bo Nix, along with a sweet birthday message for Izzy.

"Happiest birthday beautiful Izzy. We love you and Bo so very much! Most beautiful couple beaming with pure love," Sauphia wrote in her story.

Izzy celebrated her birthday by going on a hike with the family dog accompanying her.

Bo Nix on a mission to get the Ducks back on track

Bo Nix is getting ready for another weekend test after faltering last week against the Huskies. The 23-year-old is a thorn in every opposition's path as evidenced by Deion Sanders pinpointing him as the player to stop when Oregon played Colorado in Week 4. As he turns out, Sanders' team failed to do so. Nobody could stop him until Week 7 when the Huskies finally put an end to the Ducks' five-game winning streak.

Nix has put up some phenomenal numbers so far. He has thrown for 1,796 passing yards and has scored 17 passing touchdowns. He has been great with the ball, turning it over just once in six games. The 5-1 Ducks will surely rely on him more as the season progresses.

Oregon will face the Washington State Cougars next in a bid to get back to winning ways. The Cougars are 4-2 at the moment, and it promises to be a mouthwatering encounter.