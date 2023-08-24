Amid ACC expansion and SMU's recent relocation, CFB insider reveals the only reason behind SMU and SDSU being considered for the Pac-12

A lot of rumors have been swirling throughout the last few months about SMU and San Diego State changing conferences. Although both schools were considered for the Pac-12 at one point, SMU is said to be close to joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, while SDSU remains with the Mountain West Conference.

College football insider Greg Swaim recently revealed that the "only reason" behind these two schools' being looked at by the Pac-12 was their geographical location. Meanwhile, Swaim thinks one program has been overlooked in the process.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sometimes, the geographical location can hurt, but with conferences expanding across the nation, this should be less of an issue.

SMU, Cal and Stanford are reportedly close to joining the ACC, while USC and UCLA are part of the Big Ten. University location is not a reason to be outside the ongoing conference realignment as the ACC becomes another conference with westward expansion on its mind.

We have not seen many Group of Five teams join Power Five conferences throughout this year's conference realignment. SMU may be the only one added, as it's allegedly close to leaving the American Athletic Conference. However, the Boise State Broncos definitely deserve to be in the light as well.

Per Swaim, the Broncos are a much better football program, but "geography and academics" have hurt their chances of being considered in the shuffle.

What is next for conference realignment after SMU, Cal and Stanford join the ACC?

With the ACC close to joining in on conference realignment, this could be the finale of universities changing conferences this year.

Pac-12, the "Conference of Champions," has been completely decimated as it will lose 10 of its 12 college programs beginning July 1, 2024. However, this feels to be the conclusion of the conference realignment cycle this year as Pac-12 is still figuring things out.

Conference realignment is the biggest aspect here, as SMU, Cal and Stanford are all nearing resolution. However, with the four remaining Power Five conferences adding teams while Pac-12 got ransacked, it will be interesting to see how they continue.

The conference realignment has been a major focus throughout the sport, and the ACC, Southeastern, Big Ten and Big 12 conferences all added teams they wanted.

This is brutal for the Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and consultant Oliver Luck as they search for answers. If they can merge with the Mountain West, that will be the biggest plus for the conference in the future.

If Pac-12 cannot figure things out with a merger, the American Athletic Conference would be the perfect fit for a Power Five spot. The only issue would be the conference's location in the eastern portion of the United States. College football is amid a significant facelift.