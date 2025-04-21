Amid Ashton Jeanty rumors, insider makes bold prediction for Dallas Cowboys in 2025 NFL draft

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has been recently linked to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Jerry Jones's team is in dire need of a running back to stabilize its offense since veteran star Ezekiel Elliott could not live up to expectations.

Ad

Jeanty happens to be the top choice; however, in case he gets picked in the top 10, there should be an alternative. NFL insider Adam Rank - via the NFL Network's "The Insiders" show - believes UNC RB Omarion Hampton could be a great fit. Rank states that Hampton is an underdog and has put up some big numbers that got overshadowed by players like Jeanty, who has been making the national headlines.

Ad

Trending

“What if the Dallas Cowboys wanted to be fun you know what they would do? They should draft Shedeur Sanders. That would be amazing. That would be the funnest thing ever,” Adam Rank said to Tom Pelissero and Judy Battista on the Saturday’s episode of The Insiders. [Timestamp - 19:20]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Omarion Hampton could be a good fit for the Dallas Cowboys, per NFL insider Adam Rank. (Credits: IMAGN)

In the 2024 season, the junior put up some significant numbers, recording 1,660 yards on 281 carries and scoring 15 touchdowns, while maintaining an average of 5.9 yards per carry. The Cowboys could benefit from Hampton's versatility and ability to navigate through the opponent’s defense.

Ad

“But I do have them going with the running back. I think Hampton makes the most sense for them that he's been in the building. And the Dallas Cowboys really need some offensive playmakers. I know Kent McMillan could be another great option here, but I've I talked to Steve Smith senior, and I'm like, I don't like Ted McMillan anymore, but I really think Hampton would be a great pick. I know that the people out there who disagreed with me are like, they got Javonte Williams."

Ad

“You need some firepower there. I think the Cowboys need to be less conservative with this big do something crazy. They've done a really nice job of drafting in the past. Go for Hampton, and when he goes out there and rushes for 1400 yards and scores 12 touchdowns, and you win your fantasy league. You'll thank me,” he added.

Ad

Ashton Jeanty could also become a target for Denver Broncos

Sean Payton will need some juice heading into the 2025 season with former UNC RB Javonte Williams leading the running back room. The Broncos hold the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Letting Jeanty slide this deep appears to be a far-fetched theory; however, GM George Paton could look to trade up in the top 10.

This would cause Payton to lose some of his veteran talent and future first-round picks, but the trade would be worth it. Prospects like Jeanty don't come along very often, something that Broncos management would consider in its decision-making process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.