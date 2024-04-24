Amid Big 12 expansion rumors, FSU leaving ACC gains momentum in conference realignment world as media rights contract expires in 2026

We might be on the verge of another Big 12 expansion, as the conference remains interested in widening its market. The Big 12 will be officially adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah later this year from the imploded Pac-12, but they don't appear to be done expanding.

According to college football insider Greg Swaim, the Big 12 has been contacted by seven universities from the Atlantic Coast Conference to discuss the possibilities of a potential realignment. The seven schools are reported to be Miami, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Duke and Syracuse.

That has given the attempt of FSU to leave the ACC some momentum as pressure continues to rise within the league. The conference is locked in separate legal battles with its two biggest members, FSU and Clemson, as both universities seek an exit by navigating the Grant of Rights agreement.

The ACC media rights technically expires in 2026

FSU is attempting to make a nuanced argument in its lawsuit against the conference, claiming that the ACC doesn't have control over its media rights beyond 2026. That's because, technically, the media contract expires in 2026. ESPN, though, has an option to extend it for another 10 years.

According to the argument raised by the Seminoles, ESPN picking up the option necessitates ACC membership to renew the Grant of Rights. Schools that are not interested in moving on with the media deal could decide what’s next on their future in the conference.

That will undoubtedly be a big boost for a potential Big 12 expansion plan. Brett Yormark’s league could freely add a couple of schools they deem fit without any hassles in 2026. That's if the court considers the argument of FSU, which has also been raised by Clemson, valid.

Big 12 expansion is subjected to value

Ever since Brett Yormark took over as the commissioner of the Big 12, the conference has been receptive to expansion. The commissioner made it known last summer before adding the Pac-12 schools that the conference will pursue expansion if it creates value.

“We love our current composition. We love the four new schools that are coming in next month," Yormark said. "However, if the opportunity presents itself to create value, we will pursue it.”

Should the conference find the needed value in the ACC teams, we could be set for another phase of Big 12 expansion. It remains unknown which ACC schools the Big 12 will be interested in. Nonetheless, a Big 12 expansion is a huge possibility.