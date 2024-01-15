Amid Bill Belichick to Cowboys rumors, Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh gets linked to Jerry Jones as Mike McCarthy's job security becomes talk of the town 

Bill Belichick to Cowboys rumors have started taking rounds on the internet after Jerry Jones' side terribly fumbled in the wild clash against the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love was the man on top to outclass the expectations. The game resulted in yet another disappointment for the Cowboys and now Mike McCarthy's job security seems to be at stake.

Several names have come forward as potential replacements; among them, Jim Harbaugh stands as a breakout star. After nine seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh was finally successful in leading the team to a national title for the 2023 season.

Now, as the college football season ends, the rumor mill is once again starting to churn about the future of Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. With the Dallas Cowboys enduring their third straight playoff disappointment with a loss to the Packers, Jim Harbaugh is now viewed as a potential candidate to replace Mike McCarthy.

Now, Skip Bayless has joined in on this conversation to share his thoughts and opinions on the future of the Cowboys. He posted a tweet recently where he talked about Jim Harbaugh being a better pick as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys than Bill Belichick.

"Jerry Jones had better be on the phone to Don Yee right now. Yee represents Jim Harbaugh, who could turn the Cowboys into a real live playoff football team. Not the overrated Belichick, unless he can bring Brady. HARBAUGH."

The rumor mill has been churning recently about Harbaugh leaving Ann Arbor for the NFL. He has already interviewed for NLF jobs in the past.

So it is safe to say that he has an interest in coaching in the NFL. And after fulfilling his dream of winning a national championship with Michigan, maybe the next goal would be to go on and clinch a Super Bowl.

Will Jerry Jones appoint Jim Harbaugh to lead the Cowboys amid Bill Belichick's coaching rumors?

At the time of writing this article, Mike McCarthy remains the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Despite achieving successful regular-season results, the inconsistency of the team when it comes to the post-season definitely puts a question mark on his job security.

He also dodged a question regarding his job with the Cowboys after a disappointing 32-48 loss to the Packers in the Wild Card Round.

"I think the biggest thing is, you know, we're disappointed. I got a whole team in the locker room that's hurting. I haven't thought past the outcome of this game."

Mike McCarthy has another year left on his contract. And Jerry Jones will need to find a suitable replacement to lead the team in the NFL.

As the debate between Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick continues, nothing has been finalized yet. Although both Harbaugh and the former Patriots HC appear as potential candidates to take the top job. What will Jerry Jones do? Is Harbaugh's time in Ann Arbor over? Or will Bill Belichick be the savior to lift the Cowboys from their postseason curse?

