Amid Caleb Williams to Washington rumors, top 2024 NFL draft prospect drops his reaction to Kliff Kingsbury's USC exit

Caleb Williams congratulated Kliff Kingsbury on Sunday after he was named offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. Kingsbury spent last season as a senior offensive analyst at USC and worked with the former Trojans quarterback.

Williams is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and with the Commanders holding the second-overall pick and Kingsbury joining Washington, there is growing speculation about the team looking to trade up to select the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

With the rumors swirling, Williams only added to it by sending a message on Instagram congratulating Kingsbury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"My dawg congrats," Williams wrote in his Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

Williams respects Kingsbury, and perhaps he would look to continue working with the NFL coach.

Before landing in USC, Kingsbury served as the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons. In 2015, the Cardinals' offense ranked in the top 10 in the league in total offense (eighth), touchdowns scored (tied for eighth) and rushing offense (10th).

Before the NFL gig, Kingsbury was the head coach of Texas Tech when Patrick Mahomes was his starting quarterback.

Caleb Williams is projected first overall pick

Caleb Williams has been projected to be the first overall in the 2024 NFL draft for a couple of years, but he may not go to the Chicago Bears.

Although the Bears hold the first overall pick, they have Justin Fields under contract, so the team could trade out of that spot. To add to the rumors of Williams going to the Commanders, analyst Colin Cowherd claimed the USC quarterback didn't want to go to the Bears.

“I do not think it’s possible that Washington trades up and Chicago allows Washington to trade up because Caleb and his group do not want to go to Chicago,” Cowherd said on his podcast 'The Herd.'

However, after those comments, the sports host claimed Williams' camp contacted him to say that it wasn't true.

“I got a call from the Caleb Williams camp and they went, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Colin, we don’t want to be painted as anti-Chicago and we don’t want to be painted as anti-Bear,’” he said. “And they made it clear to me that they said, ‘Listen, we don’t want to go to a city that doesn’t care.’

“Chicago cares … they’re big, loud, they’re passionate. They fire coaches all the time … and they did say there’s a path to succeed in Chicago.”

In his college career, Caleb Williams threw for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in three seasons.