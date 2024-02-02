Caleb Williams backs former USC teammate Tahj Washington on account of his relentless post-season practice

Caleb Williams is expected to dominate the 2024 NFL Draft as the first-overall pick. The star in the making recently highlighted a former USC Trojans teammate who could score big in Detroit.

Williams backed wide receiver Tahj Washington after he put up a phenomenal performance in the Shrine Bowl. Although the Trojans couldn't match their performance from the previous year, both Williams and his wide receiver put up great numbers going into the draft. Now the quarterback wants everybody to know what his former teammate is capable of.

Here is the Instagram story from Caleb Williams backing former USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The IG story shared by the 2022 Heisman winner.

According to the video shared by the 2022 Heisman winner, the coaches at the USC football program talk highly of Washington, calling him reliable, consistent and dependable. Running the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, one of the traits that makes him stand out is his ability to avoid injuries. He registered 3,300 receiving yards on 209 receptions and caught 21 touchdown passes.

In the 2023 season, he played all 13 Trojans games, raking up 1,062 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. In a draft stacked with quarterbacks, Washington might be a hidden gem, and his quarterback is trying to make sure he does his part in the process.

Is Caleb Williams a lock at first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the number-one-overall pick in this year's NFL draft. The Chicago Bears hold the first pick and might decide to move on from Justin Fields after a series of under-par performances. The QB has all the credentials to be an elite player in the league and if given the chance, might become the first Bears signal-caller to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season.

After winning the Heisman in 2022, Williams was expected to lead the Trojans close to a national title. But he had an underwhelming 2023 season and USC finished 7-5. It hasn't hurt his draft prospects very much as he is still the unanimous first pick. Will he fulfill his potential on the NFL stage?