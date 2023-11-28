Amid Chip Kelly firing rumors, UCLA reportedly drops verdict on HC's future in college football arena

Prior to the game against the USC Trojans earlier this month, reports started surfacing that UCLA might part ways with sixth-year head coach Chip Kelly. Sources further told 247Sports' Tracy Pierson that if Kelly managed to win against USC, which he did, then he would stick around till the end of the regular season.

However, after the team's disappointing 7-33 loss to California last week, these rumors have once again picked up winds, leaving fans in doubt over Chip Kelly's future with the program. But according to a new report by BruinOnline, sources have once again stated that UCLA will retain its head coach despite the devastating loss.

"It was widely believved that the embattled coach was under scrutiny by the UCLA administration and would possibly be let go. It was especially so after the loss to Arizona State Nov.11th, but the victory over rival USC a week later helped to buoy Kelly at UCLA, even after a devastating loss to Cal to end the regular season on Saturday."

Chip Kelly and his team managed to recuperate after the Arizona State disaster to thwart USC and their starting quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bruins went on to win the showdown 38-20 with QB Ethan Garbers putting up 155 passing yards and three TD passes for UCLA.

This helped ease the criticism on Kelly who will now look forward to preparing for the upcoming bowl game.

Chip Kelly was not worried about his job security after the disappointing loss to California

For the Bruins, the regular season did not end the way they would have hoped. The California Golden Bears came out on top to thwart the Bruins 33-7 at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

After the loss, the HC was questioned if he was worried about losing his position with the team and the support of school officials. Kelly replied that he does not prioritize these thoughts in his life and talked about the competitive nature of his team instead.

"I don't worry about that dynamic. I know this team's 24-13 in the last three years, and they compete every single day, and I'm proud of every single kid in that locker room."

"I think they represent the school the right way. So we understand where we are and we understand that we have to win games, and I get that. That's part of the deal. But I don't think about those things. I don't worry about those things. That's never been my M.O."

In his six-season stint, Chip Kelly has now compiled a 34-34 overall record with the team.