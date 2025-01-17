Amid Cowboys coaching rumors, Deion Sanders reportedly approaches Colorado AD for "more" NIL money

Though Deion Sanders has dashed rumors tying him to the Dallas Cowboys head coach job more than once, the speculation could help him indirectly. Mike McCarthy's contract expired Monday night, and it was seemingly followed by Coach Prime confirming with NFL insider Adam Schefter that he has met and discussed the coaching role with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

However, he has Colorado's best interest at heart. According to some reports, Sanders got in touch with the University of Colorado Athletic Director Rick George asking for "more" NIL money.

"One thing to watch following Jerry Jones and his initial discussions with Deion Sanders," NFL Network reporter Jane Slater wrote on X. "Two people with knowledge of the situation tell me Sanders approached Colorado AD Rick George Tuesday about additional money for NIL and his staff."

However, the program has been reported to be reluctant to provide the resources Deion Sanders is asking.

"He was met with resistance. The University of Colorado would neither confirm or deny the information when I reached out. Deion Sanders didn’t respond when reached multiple times for comment," Slater added.

This comes on the heels of Deion Sanders turning around the program in Boulder since his arrival. The Buffaloes went from a 1-win program (in 2022) to 4-8 (in 2023) and 9-4 this season.

Latest on Deion Sanders and Dallas Cowboys HC role rumors

The timing of the report from Jane Slater couldn't have come at a better time for those who are excited about the potential reunion between Deion Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys.

To put the cherry on the top, NFL insider Ed Werder reported Thursday, that Jerry Jones is "enamored" by the idea of Sanders taking over the HC position for his team.

"Regarding Deion Sanders: I'm being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next #Cowboys head coach, that those around him are encouraging him to pursue it and that Jones is enamored with the idea," Werder reported.

There's a wild rumor attesting to this that not only Jerry Jones will hire Coach Prime as HC but he will also trade up in the NFL draft board to draft his son Shedeur Sanders. It remains to be seen how everything pans out.

