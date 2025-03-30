Amid feud with Deion Sanders, Asante Samuel comes forward with his new proposal to finally settle score

It's been almost a week since the online feud between Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel took place. They played during different eras in the league but Samuel has been trying to bring down Coach Prime's legacy by comparing their stats and careers in the NFL.

On Saturday, Asante Samuel came up with a solution to end this long feud once and for all. In a tweet he posted on X, the 2x Super Bowl champion stated that he is ready to debate the Colorado head coach face-to-face on any show.

"How am I suppose to have respect for someone that is clearly making a miss judgement of myself. I'm always a call away if they want to talk it out on a show but to go talking crazy about someone that has produced more then most at the position is crazy. I have no respect for that," Samuel said.

NFL fans had differing opinions on this feud between the two Super Bowl champions. On Saturday, Asante Samuel made another tweet talking about how he has always been this way. He also stated that the only person who could calm him down was Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

"Y'all fail to realize this is me at practice everyday until Coach Reid ask me nicely to tone it down."

The feud started when Deion Sanders made fun of the t-step technique back during the Big 12 Pro Day. Asante Samuel did not take this kindly and called out Coach Prime while defending his technique. This led to the start of the debate as to who is the better cornerback of the two.

Ryan Clark makes his pick in the Deion Sanders vs Asante Samuel debate

Former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark shared his perspective on the feud between Coach Prime and Asante Samuel.

On the latest episode of the Pivot Podcast, Ryan Clark gave his vote of confidence to Deion Sanders. He shared a clip from the episode along with a tweet explaining why he believes Coach Prime is a better player than Samuel.

"Asante Samuel was a very good football player, but there is no Hall of 'very good'. He can have all the technique conversations he wants with Deion Sanders, but do not throw rocks at Tanks."

"You can pull up all the stats you want, but who's the better of these two should not be a conversation....@Deionsanders is a different stratosphere from everyone. He's the reason people wore 21....Channing likes to say that, he loves when 'LIONS' go to one another, but there's only 1 'Lion King'."

Deion Sanders has to focus on more important things, such as his upcoming seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. In addition, he is also preparing for Shilo and Shedeur's draft next month.

