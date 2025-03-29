  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I'm too brutally honest": When Deion Sanders spoke out on why he's not built to coach in the NFL

"I'm too brutally honest": When Deion Sanders spoke out on why he's not built to coach in the NFL

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Mar 29, 2025 18:56 GMT
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, took charge of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and transformed them from one of the worst football programs into a respectable team with a 9-4 season record in 2024.

Ad

Courtesy of his performance as a coach, fans and pundits suggest that Coach Prime should be in the NFL. However, Sanders has said he isn’t cut out for the pro league. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" in November 2023, Sanders said:

“I don’t think I’m built for the NFL,” Sanders said. “I’m the kind of coach that would go out there with 53 and come back at halftime with about 32. Because I can’t do it. I’m too brutally honest, and I want to win that much, and I need everybody that respects the game, and oftentimes money clouds that judgment. It’s happening in college football—money clouds that love and passion for the game.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sanders further explained that he has a deep respect for the game and, therefore, likes to see players improve consistently. His statement was an indirect jab at pro league players who seemingly remain content with the massive salaries they receive. Sanders also acknowledged that he would have problems with players if he ever coached at the pro level.

In another interview with "Pro Football Talk" in 2024, Sanders provided another reason for his reluctance to join the NFL. He cited practice as a key factor, saying:

Ad
“I know it’s cute, but I couldn’t coach pro ball. The way they practice, the way they go about it—I couldn’t take it as a man and as a football enthusiast. I care about the game.”

Deion Sanders hints at changing his decision on a special condition

Deion Sanders later hinted that if the package deal were good enough and included his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, he might consider it.

Ad

On Jan. 8, he said on "Good Morning America,"

"The only way I would consider (coaching in the NFL) is to coach my sons. Not son. Sons," Sanders said. "I love Colorado, I love my Buffaloes, I love everything that we're building, I love everything that we're doing and I love Boulder, Colorado."

Sanders has stayed true to his words. After leading the Buffaloes to the Alamo Bowl, losing to BYU, he has remained in the NCAA scene. In fact, Coach Prime has signed a contract extension worth $54 million for a five-year deal through 2029, which was announced on Friday.

Deion Sanders now remains one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Ex-NFL QB makes feelings clear about Patriots adding Stefon Diggs for $69,000,000 - “Worthy signing”

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी