"I'm too brutally honest": When Deion Sanders spoke out on why he's not built to coach in the NFL

Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, took charge of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and transformed them from one of the worst football programs into a respectable team with a 9-4 season record in 2024.

Courtesy of his performance as a coach, fans and pundits suggest that Coach Prime should be in the NFL. However, Sanders has said he isn’t cut out for the pro league. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" in November 2023, Sanders said:

“I don’t think I’m built for the NFL,” Sanders said. “I’m the kind of coach that would go out there with 53 and come back at halftime with about 32. Because I can’t do it. I’m too brutally honest, and I want to win that much, and I need everybody that respects the game, and oftentimes money clouds that judgment. It’s happening in college football—money clouds that love and passion for the game.”

Sanders further explained that he has a deep respect for the game and, therefore, likes to see players improve consistently. His statement was an indirect jab at pro league players who seemingly remain content with the massive salaries they receive. Sanders also acknowledged that he would have problems with players if he ever coached at the pro level.

In another interview with "Pro Football Talk" in 2024, Sanders provided another reason for his reluctance to join the NFL. He cited practice as a key factor, saying:

“I know it’s cute, but I couldn’t coach pro ball. The way they practice, the way they go about it—I couldn’t take it as a man and as a football enthusiast. I care about the game.”

Deion Sanders hints at changing his decision on a special condition

Deion Sanders later hinted that if the package deal were good enough and included his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, he might consider it.

On Jan. 8, he said on "Good Morning America,"

"The only way I would consider (coaching in the NFL) is to coach my sons. Not son. Sons," Sanders said. "I love Colorado, I love my Buffaloes, I love everything that we're building, I love everything that we're doing and I love Boulder, Colorado."

Sanders has stayed true to his words. After leading the Buffaloes to the Alamo Bowl, losing to BYU, he has remained in the NCAA scene. In fact, Coach Prime has signed a contract extension worth $54 million for a five-year deal through 2029, which was announced on Friday.

Deion Sanders now remains one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

