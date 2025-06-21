Amid health concerns, Deion Sanders makes surprise cameo with Travis Hunter enjoying favorite side quest in his grand estate

Deion Sanders was spotted fishing with Travis Hunter at his 5,000-acre ranch in Canton, Texas, amid ongoing health concerns and an extended absence from Colorado’s campus.

Sanders, who hasn’t returned to Boulder in nearly two months, continues to recover from an undisclosed health issue. There is no timetable for his return.

On Friday, Sports Illustrated reported that Sanders and Hunter were fishing again at the private lake on the property, known as Country Prime Ranch. Sanders shared a video of the outing on Instagram.

Fans responded to the video on social media:

“Love that Trav came to lay eyes on Pops….that bond is special and it’s real,” one fan wrote.

“Good to see Trav got to come visit Coach and get him out the house to do what he love! ❤️ Continued healing over your body, mind and spirit Coach!!,” another wrote.

“Travis is back to check in! 😍 I’m glad you are back to what you love Coach!,” one wrote.

Screenshot of fan comments via Instagram

Hunter, drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars this season after a trade with the Browns, has maintained a close bond with Sanders. The two have made several fishing trips together at the Texas estate, located about 60 miles east of Dallas.

In Deion Sanders' absence, Andreu Swasey has become the team’s lead voice

With Deion Sanders away from Colorado due to a health issue, strength coach Andreu Swasey has become the team’s lead voice during summer workouts, as the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for the 2025 season.

Swasey featured in a Well Off Media video, emphasizing Coach Prime’s standards - including proper gear, punctuality, and class attendance - while holding players accountable through June and July.

“Before long, I’m talking about June and July, we play in August. Then this will be over. And then all the s*** you’ve invested in, we got to make that our habit… If we’re a disciplined team, we’ll be a championship team,” Swasey said.

Sanders, who has a history of blood clots and foot surgeries, is recovering at his estate in Canyon, Texas. Former Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin visited him and shared on YouTube that their time together lifted Sanders’ spirits.

“I respect him as a giant… When I first got there, I wanted to grab him and hug him. I didn’t even do it. I just kind of stayed like, ‘Oh, you okay? I don’t want to break you if I touch you,’….. I hugged him on the way out. ” Irvin said. (TS- 4:51)

Irvin didn’t disclose medical details but said Deion Sanders is going to be okay.

