Amid hot seat rumors, Auburn's Hugh Freeze leans on faith and optimism after multiple disappointing seasons with the Tigers

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is one of the college football coaches on the hot seat after a woeful season that ended 5-7. The Tigers failed to earn a Bowl game in Freeze's second season with the program. In his first year, he led the program to a 6-7 record.

Ad

During the SEC Media Days, Freeze once again sounded optimistic about his team's ability to put behind last season's form.

"I expect we'll be in (College Football) playoff run, we'll be in the discussion," Freeze said. "We need the ball to bounce our way instead of against us. The future's very bright in our eyes."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In two seasons with Auburn, Freeze has managed an 11-14 overall record, including a woeful 5-11 record in the SEC.

Hugh Freeze defends the use of his time

According to an On3 report, Hugh Freeze played 10 rounds of golf last month, which left him open to criticism from Tigers fans who were less than impressed with their season last year and the coach's recruitment.

Ad

During the SEC media days, Freeze addressed the extensive time that he spent on the golf course and defended how he uses his time during the offseason.

“I really hadn’t had to defend it,” Freeze said. “It’s something I enjoy doing, but I assure you it does not take away from my time working to take Auburn back to the top of the college football world.”

Ad

New quarterback Jackson Arnold, who joined from the Oklahoma Sooners via the transfer portal to replace Payton Thorne, also defended his coach during a segment of the "SEC Today" show.

"I'll go and play twice, two times a week, if I have the time to, because I enjoy playing," Arnold said. "At the end of the day, you've got to have something outside of football to go to, and get away from footbal.

Ad

"I feel like if Auburn's team last year was 8-4, 9-3, we wouldn't be having the same conversation right now. We didn't make a bowl game last year. Maybe recruiting is a little shaky right this second. I bet you Coach Freeze was playing golf just as much last year as he was this year. People have to have outlets outside of football."

Both Freeze and Arnold will be under the spotlight next season after poor seasons last year, which led to a mountain of criticism and scrutiny when the coach signed the quarterback despite previously being adamant about not spending a fortune on a signal-caller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More